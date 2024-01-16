Body Language Expert Tells Us Grey's Anatomy Cast Isn't As Close As 2024 Emmys Reunion Seemed

After what seemed like an eternity, some of the OG cast of "Grey's Anatomy" have scrubbed up to reunite on the 2024 Emmys stage. For many fans of the enduring medical drama, the reunion was a thrill. However, a body language expert observed that the camaraderie among Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. appeared to have flatlined compared to their days at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Pompeo kicked off the discussion, playfully noting that the show's massive influence stretched beyond its devoted fan base to even the cast members themselves. "When the first episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' aired in March 2005, I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that will have a lasting influence on television and create lifelong friendships," she said. Adding levity to the bit was Heigl, who subtly acknowledged her dramatic departure from the show all those years ago. "There have been some changes over the years," she said with a wink, "But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fanbase."

While all five stars were hand in hand on stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," exclusively dished to Nicki Swift that given their onstage behavior, the once-strong bond they had might have diminished over time.