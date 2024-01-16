Body Language Expert Tells Us Grey's Anatomy Cast Isn't As Close As 2024 Emmys Reunion Seemed
After what seemed like an eternity, some of the OG cast of "Grey's Anatomy" have scrubbed up to reunite on the 2024 Emmys stage. For many fans of the enduring medical drama, the reunion was a thrill. However, a body language expert observed that the camaraderie among Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. appeared to have flatlined compared to their days at Grey Sloan Memorial.
Pompeo kicked off the discussion, playfully noting that the show's massive influence stretched beyond its devoted fan base to even the cast members themselves. "When the first episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' aired in March 2005, I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that will have a lasting influence on television and create lifelong friendships," she said. Adding levity to the bit was Heigl, who subtly acknowledged her dramatic departure from the show all those years ago. "There have been some changes over the years," she said with a wink, "But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fanbase."
While all five stars were hand in hand on stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," exclusively dished to Nicki Swift that given their onstage behavior, the once-strong bond they had might have diminished over time.
Body language expert points out the awkwardness among the cast
The "Grey's Anatomy" cast may have celebrated their supposed lifelong friendships on the 2024 Emmys stage, but are they really still friends behind the scenes? In an exclusive commentary for Nicki Swift, Jess Ponce III casts doubt on the depth of their relationship at present time.
It was pretty evident in the way the actors behaved on stage. As expected, they delivered their lines with surgical precision, but the sense of camaraderie that fans might have expected from them was palpably absent. Even Ellen Pompeo's supposedly friendly gesture towards Justin Chambers appeared forced. "Each actor delivered a prewritten line without deviating from the script. The only two who seemed a bit awkward were Chandra Wilson and Justin Chambers. Their straightforward delivery showed minimal impromptu energy," Ponce noted. "They were there for the cause, and so was everyone else. The most awkward moment of the reunion occurred when Ellen, almost commandingly, asked Justin to hold her hand. Was this scripted? Probably not, given the pause."
If anything, the reunion was likely purely work for these "Grey's Anatomy" stars, and they're likely no longer as tight as they once were. "Was it genuine? I believe it was for show. Maybe there will be more connectedness to come, but unlikely," Ponce added. "They did what they needed to do for the show." But given how sporadic these reunions are, fans are just happy to see them all together — even if they did it just for the cameras. We'll take it over nothing any day!