What The Cameras Never Showed Us About Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Relationship

Fans watched Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist fall in love during "The Golden Bachelor." However, there was still a lot of their love story that we all missed. After all, as Nist explained during an interview with Katie Couric, "There's limited time. You can't show every single thing that happened, and there are many things that if you had shown, it could have gone a different way."

Throughout the season, for example, viewers were often led to believe that the Golden Bachelor was falling for another contestant, Leslie Fhima. That's why many fans were completely shocked when it was revealed in the finale that he proposed to Nist instead. It turns out, it wasn't so shocking if you ask the Golden Bachelor and his new bride. The big surprise was mostly due to how the season was edited. "You don't see as many interactions that Gerry and I had together where you would see that we really fully developed this relationship," Nist said. "There wasn't time."

As is the nature of reality TV, only having a total of nine episodes to portray each contestant's outings and connections with Turner was a tall order. But after all has been said and done after "The Golden Bachelor" finally aired, we've learned that there were many things the cameras never showed us about the golden couple's relationship.