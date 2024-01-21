Below Deck Med: The Reason Tumi And Kyle's Friendship Turned Rocky

It looks like things are still rough between Tumi Mhlongo and Kyle Viljoen. When appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the chief stew was asked if she regretted confiding in Viljoen, and she replied, "Hundred percent. I'll own that." She continued, "Kyle just wanted my job, though. There's nothing that Kyle wanted more than to be a chief stew, so he was going to do anything in his power to make it uncomfortable."

Viljoen had previously shaded Mhlongo a week prior when he visited "WWHL" and told Andy Cohen that he thought Season 7's Natasha Webb was a "better communicator" than Mhlongo. Despite their back and forth, the former "Below Deck Down Under" stew shared on "The Entertainment Hotline with Anita Anabel" podcast (via Chattr) that she would choose Viljoen over Natalya Scudder as the second stew. "I'd have Kyle as second because he's not passive-aggressive in the way that he communicates."

She added that she would choose Scudder if they were able to communicate better, as she respected the third stew's work ethic. "I felt like Kyle is just easier to manage. Even though he's hyper-emotional, he's much easier to manage [than Natalya]," Mhlongo stated. Perhaps if they're paired up again for Season 9, the two "Below Deck Med" stars' rocky past will be water under the bridge and things will be more drama-free.