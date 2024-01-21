How Jason Aldean Really Lost So Much Weight

During his November 2019 interview with Parade, Jason Aldean talked candidly about adopting healthier eating habits. Describing how energy-zapping live shows can be, he said, "I've been focusing on racking up protein all day so eating mainly high protein, low carb." Additionally, Aldean mentioned eliminating sugar from his diet.

The country star also incorporated exercise into his touring life. Aldean stated his preference for sports over the gym, saying, "I can get on a treadmill and run for 10 minutes and then I'm over it. But I can play basketball for three hours and have fun and it doesn't feel like I'm working out." To keep his energy up on tour, Aldean noted that he drinks plenty of water, tries to get sufficient sleep, and takes various vitamins.

A couple months later, Aldean elaborated on his lifestyle changes. Talking to ABC News, he shared that he consulted with a nutritionist at one point. Interestingly, he learned that he actually wasn't consuming enough food. By increasing his food intake with healthy meals and snacks, Aldean boosted his metabolism and lost weight. Providing an example of his simple meal plan, he shared, "I'll get up and eat four eggs in the morning with avocado. A couple hours later, I'll eat a protein bar. I'll eat fish and salmon and broccoli or something for lunch, and another protein bar a couple hours later."