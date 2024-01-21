How Jason Aldean Really Lost So Much Weight
For the past several years, country music star Jason Aldean has shed light on how he's shed noticeable pounds. Back in 2019, Aldean started turning heads for more than his music. Toward the end of that year, he shared that he'd been prioritizing his health. Talking to Parade, Aldean explained how going on tour was an easy setup for eating poorly. "You get a lot of times in the groove of just eating bad stuff," he said. "And you eat late at night and you eat at kind of the wrong times of the day and find yourself just sitting on the bus all day."
There's another motivator that inspired Aldean to get into better shape. During a 2023 phone conversation on "The Big D & Bubba Show," the "Try That In A Small Town" singer revealed, "I saw a couple of pictures a couple of years ago, and I was just like, 'What is going on right now? I've got to get it together.'" Determined to look and feel healthier, Aldean made some simple but significant lifestyle changes.
Jason Aldean upped his protein and exercise
During his November 2019 interview with Parade, Jason Aldean talked candidly about adopting healthier eating habits. Describing how energy-zapping live shows can be, he said, "I've been focusing on racking up protein all day so eating mainly high protein, low carb." Additionally, Aldean mentioned eliminating sugar from his diet.
The country star also incorporated exercise into his touring life. Aldean stated his preference for sports over the gym, saying, "I can get on a treadmill and run for 10 minutes and then I'm over it. But I can play basketball for three hours and have fun and it doesn't feel like I'm working out." To keep his energy up on tour, Aldean noted that he drinks plenty of water, tries to get sufficient sleep, and takes various vitamins.
A couple months later, Aldean elaborated on his lifestyle changes. Talking to ABC News, he shared that he consulted with a nutritionist at one point. Interestingly, he learned that he actually wasn't consuming enough food. By increasing his food intake with healthy meals and snacks, Aldean boosted his metabolism and lost weight. Providing an example of his simple meal plan, he shared, "I'll get up and eat four eggs in the morning with avocado. A couple hours later, I'll eat a protein bar. I'll eat fish and salmon and broccoli or something for lunch, and another protein bar a couple hours later."
This person influenced Jason Aldean's healthy eating habits
Since heading down a healthier road in 2019, Jason Aldean has continued to maintain a leaner physique. In 2023, the star discussed his weight loss in a phone call to "The Big D & Bubba Show." When grilled by the hosts about how they could attain results like his, Aldean half-joked, "Just marry somebody that every time you're in there about 10:00 at night getting ready to eat something, they're like, telling you not to. You know what I mean?" He further explained how his wife's healthy eating habits have influenced him.
Jason's wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, has opened up about her own weight loss journey on numerous occasions. In a 2021 interview with Hollywood Life, Brittany revealed that she was following the South Beach Diet to get healthier. The well-known plan focuses on protein-centered meals with limited amounts of carbs. Brittany also described the benefits of the program's meal delivery service, which helps her as a busy mom.
To her delight, Jason took part in the regimen as well. "He wants to look good, too," Brittany said. "So, he's like, 'If you're on it, then I'm on it with you. Let's do it together.' And it makes it easier when one person's not indulging and you're trying to be good about things. Doing it together is really nice." It sounds like Brittany has played an important role in Jason's transformation!