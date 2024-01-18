The Shady Side Of Jo Koy

Jo Koy's jokes about Taylor Swift and other topics dominating the pop culture discourse didn't go over so well at the 2024 Golden Globes, and Swifties are not a demographic you want to cross. They're the type of stans who will dredge up dirt on anyone who dares to criticize their idol, so when it comes to bombing his opening monologue in front of an intimidating crowd that included Swift herself, Koy may not be able to simply shake it off.

So, what would Swiftie sleuths searching for damaging stories about Koy discover? Well, they'd have to begrudgingly admit that he's no stereotypical villain; in a 2022 interview with the Los Angeles Times, "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish fondly reminisced about Koy purchasing hotdogs for her when she was homeless, and Koy was a struggling comedian himself. But they might also learn that Koy's comedy mentors include Rob Schneider, who has engaged in controversial behavior such as tweeting his transphobic views. Schneider says Koy has influenced him in return, telling Variety in 2020, "After seeing what Jo does, I took any divisiveness out of my standup act."

Koy has also confessed to lying to further his career. He revealed that he once created a résumé full of fabricated performances, which he hoped would help him land a Def Comedy Jam gig. But this isn't his shadiest behavior by a long shot.