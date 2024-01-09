Jo Koy Backpedals Amid Fallout From His Brutal Taylor Swift Joke

Jo Koy does not want "Bad Blood" with Taylor Swift or her fans. The comedian is backpedaling on the joke he made during the 2024 Golden Globes that had many Swifties up in arms.

Koy got the last-minute hosting gig just weeks before the show was set to air, and it looks like he may have needed some extra time to think about the jokes he made, because many of them fell flat. But one in particular didn't sit well with Swifties or the musician herself. During his opening monologue, Koy joked about all the attention the "Karma" singer was getting during NFL broadcasts, per ET. He said, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." The camera then cut to Swift, who didn't seem to enjoy Koy's remark as she made a stern face before taking a sip of her drink.

Fans quickly came to the defense of the musician on social media as countless tweets, posts, TikToks, and more criticized the comedian for his joke. One X user, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "All i'm gonna say is taylor swift and barbie will go down in history and jo koy or whatever his name is will fade into obscurity." This was just one of the many comments criticizing Koy, and it looks like he's regretting the jab he made toward Swift.