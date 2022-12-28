Chelsea Handler Sheds Light On What Led To Her Breakup With Jo Koy

Comedian Chelsea Handler is opening up about why her relationship with fellow funny person Jo Koy ended earlier this year. The two comedians first met after being introduced by a mutual friend sometime in the early 2000s, and Koy consistently appeared as a guest on her talk show "Chelsea Lately," per ET. Starting out as just friends, they took their relationship to the next level after Koy asked Handler to write a blurb for his memoir, "Mixed Plate," sometime before the COVID-19 pandemic.

After months of long phone calls — in classic Handler fashion — she made the first move on Koy in August 2021, per People. The two went Instagram official in September of the same year, and the couple seemed madly in love. "Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence?" Handler gushed on Instagram in November 2021. "Jo has renewed my faith in men."

Sadly, Handler and the "Easter Sunday" actor broke it off back in July of this year. After hinting at why they split shortly afterward, Handler is now discussing the true reason why their relationship didn't work out.