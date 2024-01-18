The Clear Sign Meghan Markle And Ellen DeGeneres Are Still Close
Meghan Markle has an impressive squad of celebrity friends, which certainly includes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Interestingly, Markle first met DeGeneres years before their friendship would form. According to Markle's 2017 interview with Best Health Mag, she and DeGeneres had a memorable exchange after happening upon the same dog rescue. "So I saw [the dog] and I was sitting there with him and then Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi walk in," said Markle. DeGeneres then encouraged Markle to give a dog she'd been considering a home. "And she's like, 'You have to take that dog.' And I said, 'Well, I'm deciding.' And she's like, 'Rescue the dog!'" She added, "And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to."
Several years and many core memories later — including when DeGeneres became one of the first people to meet Markle's oldest son, Archie — the two have formed a solid friendship. Unfortunately, it's been a while since fans have gotten an update on their connection. However, DeGeneres revealed on Instagram that Markle and Prince Harry adopted her chicken, Sinkie, who was getting bullied by his chicken peers. "Sinkie's leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed," wrote DeGeneres. "Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan's coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be."
Ellen's chicken seems happy with Meghan
Although interest in Ellen DeGeneres' chicken skyrocketed after Meghan Markle got involved, DeGeneres had been offering updates on her difficult journey for several weeks. On December 23, 2023, DeGeneres posted an Instagram video revealing that she'd moved Sinkie into her bathroom after the other chickens pecked off her feathers. She also revealed that Sinkie was suffering from a leg injury. The next day, the talk show host posted an emotional Instagram update about the bird. "My chicken has a broken fibula and has to go to the clinic to heal for four weeks," said DeGeneres. "Turns out the bathroom is not the best place for her." Unfortunately, DeGeneres' concern was met with scathing criticism from followers urging her to focus on more important matters.
Of course, social media criticism is par for the course. Fortunately, everything worked out for Sinkie in the end. As DeGeneres disclosed in her latest update, she was able to rehome Sinkie with her friends, Markle and Prince Harry, who also own a chicken coop. DeGeneres even shared a follow-up clip sent by Markle showing Sinkie enjoying her new home. In the short clip posted on January 2, 2024, Sinkie is seen happily pecking at the ground as their new chicken friends graze in the background. Markle never turned the camera on herself, but she did say "Hi" to the chicken before the video concluded. Hopefully, this won't be the last we see from Sinkie, who may eventually achieve royal affiliation.
Ellen and Meghan have a true bond
Given Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres' history, it's not surprising that DeGeneres thought Markle and Prince Harry would be the perfect pet parents for her beloved chicken. Although their public outings haven't been that plentiful in recent years, the friends have shared several special moments together. DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, even invited Markle and Prince Harry to their surprise wedding vow renewal, posted to DeGeneres' YouTube account. "They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia's birthday and the couple's vow renewal," said a source who spoke with Page Six.
DeGeneres was also one of the first celebs to fiercely defend Markle and Harry after critics came down on them over their decision to charter a private jet during a vacation in 2019. "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better," tweeted DeGeneres at the time. Although Markle never publicly acknowledged DeGeneres' kindness, it's unlikely that she didn't appreciate the public backing. Regardless, Markle's fans happily sang DeGeneres' praises in the comment section.