The Clear Sign Meghan Markle And Ellen DeGeneres Are Still Close

Meghan Markle has an impressive squad of celebrity friends, which certainly includes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Interestingly, Markle first met DeGeneres years before their friendship would form. According to Markle's 2017 interview with Best Health Mag, she and DeGeneres had a memorable exchange after happening upon the same dog rescue. "So I saw [the dog] and I was sitting there with him and then Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi walk in," said Markle. DeGeneres then encouraged Markle to give a dog she'd been considering a home. "And she's like, 'You have to take that dog.' And I said, 'Well, I'm deciding.' And she's like, 'Rescue the dog!'" She added, "And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to."

Several years and many core memories later — including when DeGeneres became one of the first people to meet Markle's oldest son, Archie — the two have formed a solid friendship. Unfortunately, it's been a while since fans have gotten an update on their connection. However, DeGeneres revealed on Instagram that Markle and Prince Harry adopted her chicken, Sinkie, who was getting bullied by his chicken peers. "Sinkie's leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed," wrote DeGeneres. "Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan's coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be."