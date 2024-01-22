The Reasons Kyle Richards Wants To Move Away From Beverly Hills
Kyle Richards has been a staple of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since it first debuted in 2010, but there could be a chance fans won't see her on the show very soon. Richards made headlines in 2023 when her seemingly rock-solid marriage with Mauricio Umansky started showing cracks. After being seen with country singer Morgan Wade constantly, Richards had to dispel rumors that they were an item. However, it didn't help matters when she stated during a "RHOBH" Season 13 episode, "My relationship with Morgan is very different from my relationship with my other friends. She's constantly teasing me. I know when Morgan and I hang out, I'm going to be roasted."
Richards and Umansky had already been separated before Season 13 aired. A source told People back in July 2023 that the pair had split but were still living together and stated, "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family." With her marriage on the rocks and a healthier alcohol-free lifestyle, it wasn't surprising when Richards revealed that she wanted a more rural setting — and it just may be she's considering a life without Umansky.
Kyle Richards doesn't feel a connection to Beverly Hills anymore
Kyle Richards has been making a lot of changes in her life, and it looks like she wants to make even more. In a January 10 episode, the reality star shared during a trip to Ojai, California, "When I'm here, places like this, I think this is how I wanna live, just like this. Quiet, away from everybody," per Bravo. She later told the cameras, "I will always have a love for Los Angeles. But I just don't feel as connected to it as I used to." The "American Woman" producer stated that what brings her joy these days is enjoying nature and spending time outdoors with her dogs. "So one day, when Portia's done with school, I'm going to choose someplace to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness," she declared.
One of Richards' favorite places to visit is Aspen, Colorado and she loves it so much, she even bought a home there. Although the cast trip in Season 12 must have put a sour taste in her mouth, the drama wasn't enough to deter Richards from visiting again with Morgan Wade. In August 2023, the "RHOBH" star shared a carousel of pics of her enjoying the Rocky Mountain state with Wade. "Best time with the best people," she captioned. If Richards were to indeed move away from Los Angeles, it wouldn't be surprising if she chose Aspen. However, that may mean no more "RHOBH," which given Richards' history, may not be so surprising.
Kyle Richards has quit RHOBH before
Being on a reality show can be a lot, and although Kyle Richards has weathered through drama for 13 seasons, she admitted that she almost walked away from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in Season 4. During an episode of "Bravo's Hot Mic Podcast" (via Reality Blurb), she described being at her former castmate Carlton Gebbia's house and the topic of her husband Mauricio Umansky's cheating rumors came up. "I had a lump in my throat. I texted under the table and I said, 'Bring my car around. I quit. I'm done with this f***ing show.' And I really did mean it. I just thought, 'I can't live like that,'" she shared.
Richards obviously had a change of heart, but she hinted to E! News in 2022 ahead of Season 12 that she might not return. "I was like, 'There's absolutely no way. I'm done. I'm finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can't take this,'" she recalled. Since her youngest daughter Portia Umansky has around two more years until she goes to college, fans just may see Richards stick around Beverly Hills for at least a couple of more seasons before she hightails out of there.