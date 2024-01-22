The Reasons Kyle Richards Wants To Move Away From Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards has been making a lot of changes in her life, and it looks like she wants to make even more. In a January 10 episode, the reality star shared during a trip to Ojai, California, "When I'm here, places like this, I think this is how I wanna live, just like this. Quiet, away from everybody," per Bravo. She later told the cameras, "I will always have a love for Los Angeles. But I just don't feel as connected to it as I used to." The "American Woman" producer stated that what brings her joy these days is enjoying nature and spending time outdoors with her dogs. "So one day, when Portia's done with school, I'm going to choose someplace to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness," she declared.

One of Richards' favorite places to visit is Aspen, Colorado and she loves it so much, she even bought a home there. Although the cast trip in Season 12 must have put a sour taste in her mouth, the drama wasn't enough to deter Richards from visiting again with Morgan Wade. In August 2023, the "RHOBH" star shared a carousel of pics of her enjoying the Rocky Mountain state with Wade. "Best time with the best people," she captioned. If Richards were to indeed move away from Los Angeles, it wouldn't be surprising if she chose Aspen. However, that may mean no more "RHOBH," which given Richards' history, may not be so surprising.