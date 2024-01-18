Jason Kelce Breaks His Silence On Retirement Rumors

During the January 17 episode of "New Heights," Jason Kelce let it all hang out regarding the rampant retirement rumors encircling his professional football career. "I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose," Kelce explained. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really, you know, make that decision." Still, he admitted that his body language might have conveyed otherwise, and it was possible that some might have picked up on that.

However, the star football center was careful to note that when and if the time came for him to hang up his helmet and cleats, he had zero intentions of dragging it out for added drama or attention. According to Jason, it would be "done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people ... individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had."

And as for the team's devastating loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he minced no words. "We just couldn't really execute. Frustrating, really, really frustrating," he said. "It's a rough way to finish her out this year." But speaking of frustration...