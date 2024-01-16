Jason Kelce's Rumored Final Moments Of His NFL Career Have The Internet Wiping Tears
Jason Kelce is officially retiring from the NFL, 13 years after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.
News of Jason's retirement has come after several months of the NFL star openly considering leaving the league. The beloved center reflected on comments from his father, Ed Kelce, days before his last Eagles game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the Buccaneers bested the Eagles on January 15. "My dad's told me this from the moment I started playing football: You step off the curb one day and that could be the end of your career," Jason said during a press conference (via People). "So you try and approach every game with that mindset. But obviously, the closer and the older you get to that being a realization puts it out in front maybe a little bit more."
Although Jason — who played in a historic Super Bowl against his younger brother, Travis Kelce, in 2023 — has yet to speak out officially about his retirement, multiple outlets have announced that Jason has finally decided to step away from football for good. According to ESPN's sources, Jason's Eagles teammates learned about his decision to retire on the night of his final game. Although there weren't any cameras present during Jason's formal announcement to the Philadelphia Eagles, footage of his last on-field moments have gone viral and gotten the internet all in its feels.
Jason Kelce was emotional during his last NFL walk off
The looks on Ed's and Kylie's faces broke me 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/e9r4CeBgdS— Tiffani (@LavenderKelce) January 16, 2024
Jason Kelce's NFL career ended with his Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Jason's emotional demeanor as he walked from the field has much greater significance in light of his upsetting retirement news. In a video captured by the NFL, Jason stoically approached his family, who've spent years cheering him on from the sidelines, to share one final embrace. Reaching up into the stands, Jason grabbed the hand of his wife, Kylie, and father, Ed, and gave short waves to other extended family members. As cameras zoomed in, Jason's weariness was evident on his face.
In a clip captured by ML Football, Jason kept his head down, seemingly overcome by his building emotions, as he made the long walk across the football field. At several points, it seemed that Jason was fighting back tears. Jason seemed just as sullen and forlorn as he reached the Eagles locker room. While Jason — who hosts a popular podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce — has never been short on words, and has a history or entertaining reporters, he declined to provide any commentary on Monday. "No guys, not today," Jason reportedly said as he skipped over questions after the game (via ESPN).
Jason Kelce's fans pay tribute
Jason Kelce's fans were also quite emotional as they honored his football legacy across social media. "There is no athlete more beloved in this city than Jason Kelce. It's remarkable how *cool* he made the Center position— one that's typically a thankless job, he transformed into a role people have a whole lot of respect for now. In what other city is the Center this famous?!" tweeted one fan.
A second NFL fan lauded Jason for his physical and emotional resilience. "Tough enough to play through excruciating pain, but gentle enough to cry in your presence with no shame. @JasonKelce embodies what it is like to be a real man. A fearless, courageous leader who leads with strength, humility and compassion," they wrote. Meanwhile, another fan tweeted, "Not just what you did but the way you did it ... one of the greatest Eagles of All-Time! I'll be wearing my 62 jersey for years to come. Appreciate you @JasonKelce."
Despite the heaviness in the air, many fans made light of their emotional distress by asking God to take Jason's "pain" away and give it to people they weren't nearly as fond of. Among the unlucky alternatives were Brett Favre, Ted Cruz, Scott Borchetta, Kanye West, and Aaron Rodgers. Regardless of how NFL fans have decided to cope with losing Jason, it's clear that his retirement will weigh heavily on them for years to come.