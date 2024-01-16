Jason Kelce's Rumored Final Moments Of His NFL Career Have The Internet Wiping Tears

Jason Kelce is officially retiring from the NFL, 13 years after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

News of Jason's retirement has come after several months of the NFL star openly considering leaving the league. The beloved center reflected on comments from his father, Ed Kelce, days before his last Eagles game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the Buccaneers bested the Eagles on January 15. "My dad's told me this from the moment I started playing football: You step off the curb one day and that could be the end of your career," Jason said during a press conference (via People). "So you try and approach every game with that mindset. But obviously, the closer and the older you get to that being a realization puts it out in front maybe a little bit more."

Although Jason — who played in a historic Super Bowl against his younger brother, Travis Kelce, in 2023 — has yet to speak out officially about his retirement, multiple outlets have announced that Jason has finally decided to step away from football for good. According to ESPN's sources, Jason's Eagles teammates learned about his decision to retire on the night of his final game. Although there weren't any cameras present during Jason's formal announcement to the Philadelphia Eagles, footage of his last on-field moments have gone viral and gotten the internet all in its feels.