Who Is Jordan Love's Girlfriend, Ronika Stone?

You may have noticed that Jordan Love has a special lady in his life, and the Green Bay Packers star has been showing off his romance with Ronika Stone for several years. In May 2021, Love posted their adorable wedding booth photos to his Instagram. The NFL couple posed for three pictures: one formal shot and two playful poses (one of which included prop jewelry). Love aptly captioned the slideshow, "Wedding Vibes." Stone has also documented their relationship over the years — like the time she posted them wearing matching Christmas pajamas in 2022. "Christmas pics don't expire until 2023," Stone captioned the Instagram photo.

Recently, Stone made waves for a string of supportive antics that may have annoyed Love's rivals. According to People, in January 2024 the WAG took to multiple social media platforms to rejoice after Love's Green Bay Packers beat out the Dallas Cowboys. "What happened?! I thought we were Dem Boyz?" Stone said in reference to the Cowboys' motto in a since-deleted Instagram video. Stone also took her gloating to TikTok, where she captioned a video, "Just checking in to see if y'all are still em boyz?!" Of course, these are just a few things that have defined Stone's public reputation years.