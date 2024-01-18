Who Is Jordan Love's Girlfriend, Ronika Stone?
You may have noticed that Jordan Love has a special lady in his life, and the Green Bay Packers star has been showing off his romance with Ronika Stone for several years. In May 2021, Love posted their adorable wedding booth photos to his Instagram. The NFL couple posed for three pictures: one formal shot and two playful poses (one of which included prop jewelry). Love aptly captioned the slideshow, "Wedding Vibes." Stone has also documented their relationship over the years — like the time she posted them wearing matching Christmas pajamas in 2022. "Christmas pics don't expire until 2023," Stone captioned the Instagram photo.
Recently, Stone made waves for a string of supportive antics that may have annoyed Love's rivals. According to People, in January 2024 the WAG took to multiple social media platforms to rejoice after Love's Green Bay Packers beat out the Dallas Cowboys. "What happened?! I thought we were Dem Boyz?" Stone said in reference to the Cowboys' motto in a since-deleted Instagram video. Stone also took her gloating to TikTok, where she captioned a video, "Just checking in to see if y'all are still em boyz?!" Of course, these are just a few things that have defined Stone's public reputation years.
Ronika Stone is also a professional athlete
Ronika Stone has spent ample time proving that she's Jordan Love's biggest supporter. but she's just as dedicated in her own life and career. That's how she's managed to achieve success in both college and professional athletics. From 2016 until 2019, Stone — who is the daughter of ex-NFL pro Ron Stone — played for the University of Oregon's women volleyball team. She excelled during her time at Oregon, setting multiple records and becoming the sole player ever to block over 400 assists on the team, according to the University of Oregon website.
In October 2023, the San Diego Mojos — a brand new pro women's volleyball team — announced Stone as their new recruit. "@ronikastone SIGNED! Welcome the AVCA Second-Team All-American & middle blocker out of @oregonvb to San Diego," read the team's Instagram post alongside a shot of Stone on the court. During a January 2023 interview with Fox 5 San Diego, Stone revealed the elements most important to her when playing volleyball. "I just want grit, fight, and fun," she shared. "That's Mojo. I'm dancing, I'm cheering, all the time."
She went on to add, "Big play, little play, it doesn't matter. You'll always see me with a smile on my face and if it's not there, it's really time to go time."
Ronika Stone is an influencer
Although Ronika Stone is killing it at her main job, she's also a famous influencer. Stone's Instagram account has just under 39,000 followers, but her TikTok is certainly her biggest platform. As of January 2023, Stone has over 130,000 followers on the video-sharing app. She posts a wide range of content encompassing every facet of her life. For example, Stone has many videos dedicated to her volleyball career. In January of 2020, she posted a video highlighting her on-court triumphs over her career. Stone captioned the video, "The sport will forever be my biggest flex."
Of course, Stone has also posted a ton of content about her relationship with Jordan Love. In December 2022, Love posed with Stone and pretended to type out a message to his haters. "Me on my burner account coming at anyone who says mean things about my boyfriend," wrote Stone. The pro player also hilariously pointed out the interesting connection between Jordan Love and the career of her father, Ron Stone. In a January 2024 upload, she pointed out the fact that the Green Bay Packers had matched up against all the teams her father once played for. "The Packers going against every single team my father played for was not on my 2023/2024 bingo card," wrote Stone.