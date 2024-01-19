You've Been Pronouncing Travis Kelce's Last Name Wrong This Whole Time

On the heels of a 2023 Super Bowl victory and a headline-making relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce became the third-most Googled person in 2023. In early 2024, Kelce was again a highly Googled name as fans were curious about the proper way to say his name. The search "How to pronounce Travis Kelce last name" was up a whopping 1,850% during the third week of January, while "How do you pronounce Kelce" was up 400% and "Pronounce Kelce" was right behind with a 300% increase. "How to pronounce Kelce" and "How to pronounce Travis Kelce" were right there with a 250% uptick.

Those searches came on the heels of a viral clip that was shared by the NFL on Instagram of the tight end's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Chris Jones talking about the pronunciation while on the sidelines during a game. "So y'all know it's not even 'Travis Kel-see," Jones said to teammates in the clip. "It's 'Travis Kels' ... crazy, right?"

The correct pronunciation of the last name was the subject of lighthearted family conflict in February 2023 when the Chiefs star and his brother Jason Kelce had their father, Ed Kelce, on the "New Heights" podcast. "Why in the world did you change your name out of nowhere?" Jason asked their pops. "I never changed my name out of nowhere," Ed replied. "I got tired of correcting people."

Previously, Travis had left other teammates confounded about how to say his last name.