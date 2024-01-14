Inside Travis Kelce's Relationship With His Dad, Ed

It's hard to ignore the amount of media attention Travis Kelce has attracted ever since he started dating Taylor Swift. The Kansas Chiefs tight end generated some buzz before courting the singer by starring in his reality dating show in 2016 and (most notably) by scoring touchdowns for the NFL. However, little was known about the football star on a global scale until his friendship bracelet fiasco went viral and landed him a date with T-Swift.

Kelce and Swift made their romance official in the fall of 2023 in a move that was only fitting, given the singer already being a big fan of the color red ('Loving You Was Red,' anyone?). Their relationship moved swiftly (who could resist that pun), with the "Bad Blood" singer meeting the NFL star's parents shortly after the two started dating.

Now that Swift has posted up in box office seats at several of the Kansas City Chiefs games, the Swifties are keen on knowing the ins and outs of Kelce's life and his upbringing. Good thing for fans, Kelce's father Ed doesn't mind a bit of spotlight of his own. The retired sales representative has been known to speak out on his love for both Travis and his brother Jason, who plays for the Philidelphia Eagles. Raising two football stars could not have been an easy feat, but the Kelce patriarch is more than happy to see his efforts pay off in real-time — and on NFL Sundays. We're breaking down all the details of Travis Kelce's relationship with his dad, Ed.