The Untold Truth Of TikToker Jenna Sinatra
After the birth of TikTok in 2016, the world saw a rise in otherwise normal people gaining notoriety with just the click of a button. From lip-syncing and choreographed dances to helpful hacks and makeup tutorials, young adults have found a way to get rich quickly without the burden of a nine-to-five job.
TikToker Jenna Sinatra cracked the code in 2020 when she took to the platform, releasing videos alongside her boyfriend Will Devane. The born-and-raised New Jersey native passed her time by showcasing her daily life while still in high school, and her relatable content has since exploded to amass over 2 million followers on the video platform. A majority of her videos were filmed alongside Devane, from Q&As and vacation vlogs to videos about their eating habits and life as a couple. Sinatra has earned a killing with her social media presence, with multiple reports projecting her net worth at over $1 million.
With such a fortune and career at a young age, it's no wonder why the influencer strives to make content creation her full-time career. From her high school days to her life as a college student, we're breaking down the untold truth of the TikToker.
Jenna Sinatra rose to fame during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of firsts into the world, including everything from mask debates to the explosion of TikTok dances. Lockdown meant finding ways to pass the time at home, and many built budding careers by creating a giant online presence. Jenna Sinatra found herself in a similar position at the time after she was forced to attend high school from her New Jersey home.
At the time, Sinatra started to see a trend online of couples and families posting their daily lives on social media and decided she could do the same. "Like everyone else, we were bored in quarantine, and we were seeing the content everyone was creating," she told Tubefilter in 2022. "And we knew of so many couples' channels that were over the age of 20, and family channels. And we were like, 'We could be that younger couple, with the Gen Z perspective.'"
The TikToker started off doing funny shorts and video challenges alongside her boyfriend, Will Devane, with many users taking a liking to their lifestyles. "We started getting comments like, 'Oh, I want to be in a couple like this,'" she explained. "So we just started doing more and more." Sinatra quickly earned thousands of followers with her online content and believes TikTok has enriched her life. "We've learned so many things being on TikTok," she admitted. "We never really had any knowledge in this aspect of social media, and we've just learned so much. We love it."
Fans loved her relatable videos with her boyfriend Will Devane
One of the reasons Jenna Sinatra rose to fame on TikTok was the relatable content she posted alongside her boyfriend, Will Devane. After some pleading on Sinatra's part, Devane eventually agreed to jump on board their social media venture. Their first viral video was a TikTok featuring the couple exercising together, with Sinatra struggling to keep up. "I finally convinced Will into it, and he made this video of what it was like on a run," the New Jersey native told Tubefilter. "So it was us going on a run together, and it was him three laps in and I was still on my first lap. It took off and we were so shocked."
The duo did part two of the video on Devane's TikTok in 2020, titling the clip "Don't Run With Your Girlfriend" in which he films himself racing far ahead of Sinatra. "Decided to go on a run with my girlfriend," Devane wrote in a caption overlay, adding, "She was struggling at first. Turns out she's just slow as f***." The video ends with Sinatra with her hands on her knees catching her breath alongside the caption, "Can't Hang."
It's videos like this that quickly captivated their growing fan base, with one fan writing: "I would be this type of girlfriend ... my boyfriend would just leave me behind," alongside crying laughing emojis and the hashtag "unathletic."
She expanded her social media presence to YouTube
After gaining a mass of TikTok followers Jenna Sinatra decided to make the leap to YouTube. She spoke about the transition in her 2022 interview with Tubefilter, admitting, "We got a couple comments about how, 'Oh, you guys should make a YouTube channel.' And we were like, 'I don't know if we're made for that.' But then we figured, let's do it. We've always looked up to people on YouTube growing up, so we were like, let's try it."
Sinatra and Will Devane's decision proved to be a success, as the couple boasts over 1.4 million subscribers on their joint channel. The influencer admitted getting used to the platform meant learning how to make entertaining videos in longer form, but it's something she finds value in. "You see so much more personality through YouTube rather than on TikTok, or Snapchat, there's such short videos," she explained.
Despite finding fame on TikTok first, she revealed that she has grown to like YouTube much more than her original platform. "It's definitely more work, just because of the editing, and you have to put more time into it," she admitted. "But it's definitely way more rewarding, and so much more fun, in our opinion."
She plans to be a Jersey girl forever
Jenna Sinatra has no plans of leaving her New Jersey home anytime soon. The TikToker was born and raised in the Garden State and went on to attend college at Stockton University, which is not far from where she grew up. According to her interview with Tubefilter, it's also the same place she met her boyfriend, Will Devane, after growing up in a small town in the state together.
In a Q&A video posted to her joint YouTube account with Devane, Sinatra answered fans' questions about any potential plans to move out of their home state. "I like New Jersey and I think I want to be here for the rest of my life," she shared, adding, "But I also want a place somewhere else."
The influencer admitted that she hopes to achieve her dreams of having both a house in New Jersey and another elsewhere, even if it means she would have to work a nine-to-five job. "I like having four seasons I think it keeps me to have something to look forward," Sinatra explained. "I feel like if I was like in somewhere like Florida I would get like probably depressed because having like the same season over and over and over again — I feel like would make me go crazy."
Sinatra is incredibly close with her brother
Jenna Sinatra has a close relationship with her brother, Nick, and her shout-outs to him on her social media are an indicator of that. She even revealed that he's the reason Will Devane came into her life, as he and her brother were close friends growing up. "You went from playing on my lawn with my big brother when you were 10 years old to being my whole world," the social media star captioned an Instagram photo of her and Devane.
Jenna also posted a sweet birthday message for Nick in 2021, revealing just how much she enjoys their late-night chats. "Happy birthday big bro," she wrote on an Instagram of the two after her brother celebrated his graduation. "I cherish our rare 3 am talks more than you think. I look up to you and admire your attitude so much. Thanks for being such a bright light in my life and of course for always making me laugh. couldn't ask for a better brother, I love you!"
The TikTok star seems to be tight with her mother and father as well, posting a photo alongside them, Nick, and her younger brother at one of Nick's football games in 2018. "Very proud," she captioned the Instagram snap. While Nick keeps a low profile on social media, he posted a photo to Instagram featuring Jenna and the rest of his family in 2021 after finding their way out of an escape room together.
College was a contingency plan for Sinatra
College isn't for everyone, and for Jenna Sinatra, it was a plan B. The New Jersey native began attending Stockton University in 2021, majoring in communication and media studies. In an interview for Tubefilter, the YouTube star admitted she pursued higher education to be on the safe side, as well as to appease her parents. "Our main priority would definitely be doing what we do now for our future, but we know that it's not something that's guaranteed, and it can end at whatever time," she said, adding, "So we are going to school to get our degrees to have as a backup option. But we love what we do now."
Sinatra admitted that balancing her time between classes, being a content creator, and spending quality time with her boyfriend has been a learning curve. "We have our school scheduled in the morning, so we have our time together for social for the afternoon," she told Tubefilter. "That's kinda how we found time. We wish our weekends could be relaxing, but our weekends are full of content creating."
The Stockton undergrad gave viewers a peek into her busy weekends in a video shared to her and Devane's joint YouTube channel titled "A Day In Our Life." While most students her age might be nursing a hangover and sleeping in, Sinatra filmed herself waking up bright and early at 7 a.m. to get a head start on editing her videos to be posted later that day.
Sinatra signed with a talent agency
Jenna Sinatra had a little help from other professionals during her rise to fame as a social media star. She and Will Devane started working with The Network Effect in 2021, a company that aids influencers in creating short-form entertaining videos that can bolster their following. The partnership has opened up new doors for Sinatra on social media, as she told Tubefilter, "They've helped us so much with different content mixes and diversified us across all platforms."
Sinatra also signed with the Outshine Talent agency in 2023, who announced their partnership on Instagram. "We are thrilled to welcome @jenna.sinatra to our #OutshineTalent fam! #JennaSinatra #NewSigning," the company wrote. Devane also signed with the agency, as listed on his personal Instagram profile. The pair has proven they're not afraid to look for more opportunities to grow and improve their ever-evolving social media presence, whether it be through the advice of professionals or their fan base.
She went road tripping around the United States
Jenna Sinatra embarked on a major traveling adventure in 2023 when she and Will Devane decided to road trip around the United States. The couple announced their decision via a YouTube video in which Devane threw a dart at a map of the United States blindfolded to decide their first location on their adventure. Devane ended up landing on Lake Michigan, marking their first stop on what would be several states the pair had yet to visit.
As per their interview with Tubefilter, Sinatra and Devane plan to visit a new state each month, something the influencer says she has always wanted to do. "If it's mandatory every month that we have to go somewhere," she explained. "Whether it's far, whether we drive or fly, I feel like it'll get us out there and doing it and make it so we do it." The couple started their adventure in Detroit, where they enjoyed sightseeing, scootering around the city, diner grub, and a milkshake bar, ending their day enjoying the cold weather at an ice skating rink.
In their second dart toss, Sinatra landed on Florida as their next travel destination. The two decided to travel to Key West for their second leg of touring the United States, where they traded cold weather for the sunny Atlantic coast. In their Florida vlog, the pair tried their hand at feeding pelicans, beachfront workouts, and getting up close and personal with nurse sharks.
Sinatra feared traveling alone
While Jenna Sinatra had no problem traveling across the United States with her boyfriend, she admitted that she's not a big fan of jet-setting solo. Sinatra uploaded a YouTube video in November 2023 documenting her preparation for a trip with her mother and a friend to an undisclosed location, revealing she has a serious fear of traveling by herself. The social media star told her fans she would be flying alone for the first time on the trip, something she had serious reservations about. "Flying scares the absolute crap out of me, and doing it alone is never something I thought I would be doing," she explained.
While Sinatra bleeped out the location of her travels, fans believe the star may have been talking about a trip to Walt Disney World. It looks like Sinatra was able to conquer her fear in order to enjoy her vacation, as she posted an Instagram photo captioned "Disney Smiles" showing off Mickey Mouse ears shortly after her YouTube video was published. The TikToker shared a series of snaps from the happiest place on earth, including photos of her standing in front of the world-famous Epcot theme park and posing with a friend on a ride together.
Sinatra talked motherhood in her future
With Jenna Sinatra and Will Devane's relationship being such an Internet sensation, inquiring minds wanted to know about their future plans. The pair got together to film a Q&A in May 2023 to answer fans' questions, ranging from whether they want to move in together to whether or not they plan on having kids.
Sinatra got candid about desiring to be a mother one day, telling viewers that she hopes to have "two or three," while Devane replied that he hoped to have "a whole basketball team." Sinatra rebutted, "Four is like my top," shutting down her boyfriend's wishes to have at least five.
The couple also dished on their housing plans, explaining that they hope to get a place together in the future. "We are maybe thinking about getting a house or an apartment," Devane dished in a joint Q&A from September 2022. Sinatra added, "We're just trying to save up for that because that's definitely not something that's easy."
Did she and Devane break up?
While Jenna Sinatra and Will Devane became social media millionaires together, their future remains a question mark. Murmurings of a split began in 2022 when the pair uploaded a video to YouTube titled "We Broke Up..." The video featured Sinatra in tears as she sat next to Devane and told fans that they decided to go their separate ways. The two ended the video revealing it was all a prank intended for April Fools' Day.
Although that one video was a joke, the rumor mill has been running rampant ever since they stopped posting content together on their joint YouTube channel in June 2023. While Devane did make a cameo appearance in Sinatra's Instagram video at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September of that year, the pair has resorted to only posting solo content.
Fans further questioned the pair's relationship status when Sinatra took a solo trip that fall, commenting on the YouTube video she posted on her solo channel in preparation for the vacation. "I understand if they need a break or having problems, but it's just kind of upsetting when you have a big platform and just kind of abandon it and never tell us what's going on," one user complained. In December 2023, Sinatra uploaded a YouTube video explaining that she and Devane were "taking a break" from being in a relationship together.