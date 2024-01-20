The Untold Truth Of TikToker Jenna Sinatra

After the birth of TikTok in 2016, the world saw a rise in otherwise normal people gaining notoriety with just the click of a button. From lip-syncing and choreographed dances to helpful hacks and makeup tutorials, young adults have found a way to get rich quickly without the burden of a nine-to-five job.

TikToker Jenna Sinatra cracked the code in 2020 when she took to the platform, releasing videos alongside her boyfriend Will Devane. The born-and-raised New Jersey native passed her time by showcasing her daily life while still in high school, and her relatable content has since exploded to amass over 2 million followers on the video platform. A majority of her videos were filmed alongside Devane, from Q&As and vacation vlogs to videos about their eating habits and life as a couple. Sinatra has earned a killing with her social media presence, with multiple reports projecting her net worth at over $1 million.

With such a fortune and career at a young age, it's no wonder why the influencer strives to make content creation her full-time career. From her high school days to her life as a college student, we're breaking down the untold truth of the TikToker.