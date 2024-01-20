What We Know About Lamar Jackson's Private Love Life With Jamie Taylor
Since getting drafted into the NFL in 2018, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson has turned heads on the field for his dynamic talent. From becoming the youngest quarterback to ever win an MVP title to being one of the fastest football players in the league, Jackson has made an unforgettable impact on not only fans, but his NFL peers like Tom Brady. When reflecting on his career, the beloved talent humbly told Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi, "I still have room for improvement. I still have a lot to learn ... I'm still just stepping into my prime."
With Jackson becoming one of the most notable players in the NFL, it's understandable that he has become exceptionally private in regards to his personal life. However, over the years, the talented quarterback has spared a few details about his life off the field, including his loving relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Jamie Taylor. Here's everything we know about their love life.
Lamar Jackson and Jamie Taylor inspire each other to do better
When it comes to his love life, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has done an expert job at keeping it private from fans. But every now and then, the beloved talent and his long-term girlfriend, Jamie Taylor, have opened up about their love affair. In an immersive interview (via the Baltimore Ravens website), Jamie gushed about the lessons she learned while being with Jackson, specifically regarding the public eye. "He's taught me how to handle criticism. I mean, I used to get mad when I'd read stuff. Then I'd look at him, and he's just fine," she explained. "He says, 'Let me do the talking. You don't have to say anything. Just show them.'"
While Jackson has been an enlightening force in Taylor's life, she's returned the favor by influencing him to make good decisions as well. Back in November 2022, following a Ravens game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Florida-born athlete responded to a disgruntled fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, with an NSFW tweet, per Sports Illustrated. It didn't take long for Jackson to delete his colorful statement, a move he later said was inspired by Jamie. "My girlfriend was like, 'I think you should delete it,' and I was like, 'Aight.' So I did. That's just what it was, that's why I deleted it," he explained to reporters during a press conference (via @jamisonhensley on X).
Lamar Jackson and Jamie Taylor have a daughter
While Lamar Jackson has kept much of his life with Jamie Taylor under wraps, we do know that the two lovebirds share a daughter. According to People, their only child, Milan, was born on January 4, 2021, three days before the talented athlete's birthday. Since her birth, Jackson has kept his adorable daughter out of the spotlight, aside from the occasional comment.
In November 2021, the talented quarterback briefly gushed about his daughter while speaking to the press (via @HoodieRamey on X). When asked about the Halloween costume Milan wore, Jackson said, "Pebbles from The Flintstones. You liked it? She looked good?" Jackson has also used social media to showcase his love for Mila, wishing her a happy birthday via his Instagram story, per the Baltimore Ravens website. "Happy 1st Girl day Mami," he wrote on one of his posts. In another story, the MVP shared a cute photo featuring Milan in the snow alongside the caption, "She not messing with the cold."
Despite keeping his family life with Taylor and Milan out of the public eye, we can safely say that Jackson cherishes his two leading ladies dearly. In January 2023, he reposted an inspirational message to his Instagram story about appreciating the good things in your life. "When you have something good, don't play with it ... You don't take chances losing it. You don't neglect it," the message said, per Essentially Sports. "Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too."