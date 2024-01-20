What We Know About Lamar Jackson's Private Love Life With Jamie Taylor

While Lamar Jackson has kept much of his life with Jamie Taylor under wraps, we do know that the two lovebirds share a daughter. According to People, their only child, Milan, was born on January 4, 2021, three days before the talented athlete's birthday. Since her birth, Jackson has kept his adorable daughter out of the spotlight, aside from the occasional comment.

In November 2021, the talented quarterback briefly gushed about his daughter while speaking to the press (via @HoodieRamey on X). When asked about the Halloween costume Milan wore, Jackson said, "Pebbles from The Flintstones. You liked it? She looked good?" Jackson has also used social media to showcase his love for Mila, wishing her a happy birthday via his Instagram story, per the Baltimore Ravens website. "Happy 1st Girl day Mami," he wrote on one of his posts. In another story, the MVP shared a cute photo featuring Milan in the snow alongside the caption, "She not messing with the cold."

Despite keeping his family life with Taylor and Milan out of the public eye, we can safely say that Jackson cherishes his two leading ladies dearly. In January 2023, he reposted an inspirational message to his Instagram story about appreciating the good things in your life. "When you have something good, don't play with it ... You don't take chances losing it. You don't neglect it," the message said, per Essentially Sports. "Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too."