The Tell-Tale Sign Alec Baldwin Suspected His Rust Re-Charge Was Coming
The writing was on the wall for Alec Baldwin before his recent charge for the tragic "Rust" shooting.
Back in October 2021, everyone was shocked when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins passed away after being shot by the "30 Rock" star on the Western film set. According to The New York Times, Baldwin was reportedly unaware that the prop gun had live rounds in it, and the assistant director of "Rust" even yelled "cold gun" to signify its safety before the horrifying incident took place. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at the time.
Following Halyna's heartbreaking death, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, New Mexico's First Judicial District Attorney, New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, and the FBI kicked off investigations into the incident. After going over the evidence, state prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis charged Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, which were later dropped in April 2023, per Sky News.
However, on January 19, 2024, Baldwin was hit with another involuntary manslaughter charge after a grand jury in Santa Fe was presented with new evidence, per The Associated Press. While the incident has surprised many, it seems the "Beetlejuice" star may have known that his legal troubles were far from over, based on his recent actions.
Alec Baldwin has been pushing the sale of his Hamptons home
Following the tragic shooting of his "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin has faced his fair share of financial and legal woes. In an August 2022 interview with CNN, "The Cooler" admitted to losing roles due to the incident. "There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane," he said, "... and they told me, 'We don't want to do the film with you because of this."
Now that a grand jury indicted him for involuntary manslaughter, it seems like Baldwin may have already been preparing for the worst and the expenses of a possible trial with his recent attempt at selling his Hamptons home. According to a report from The Cut, the "30 Rock" star first listed the aforementioned property in September 2022 for $29 million. But due to a lack of interest from buyers, Baldwin made an array of price cuts, eventually taking it off the market altogether, per The New York Post.
Nearly two months after that, the "It's Complicated" actor put his house back on the market for about $19 million, which is around $10 million cheaper than the original price. He also starred in a brief video promoting the home via the relator Saunders & Associates' YouTube page. "I love coming here. I'm always happiest when I come here, especially this time of year," he said. "I love it in the winter because it's so peaceful and it's so beautiful." It's clear that Baldwin is eager to sell the home.