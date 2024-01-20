The Tell-Tale Sign Alec Baldwin Suspected His Rust Re-Charge Was Coming

The writing was on the wall for Alec Baldwin before his recent charge for the tragic "Rust" shooting.

Back in October 2021, everyone was shocked when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins passed away after being shot by the "30 Rock" star on the Western film set. According to The New York Times, Baldwin was reportedly unaware that the prop gun had live rounds in it, and the assistant director of "Rust" even yelled "cold gun" to signify its safety before the horrifying incident took place. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at the time.

Following Halyna's heartbreaking death, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, New Mexico's First Judicial District Attorney, New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, and the FBI kicked off investigations into the incident. After going over the evidence, state prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis charged Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, which were later dropped in April 2023, per Sky News.

However, on January 19, 2024, Baldwin was hit with another involuntary manslaughter charge after a grand jury in Santa Fe was presented with new evidence, per The Associated Press. While the incident has surprised many, it seems the "Beetlejuice" star may have known that his legal troubles were far from over, based on his recent actions.