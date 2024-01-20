Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Suffers Tragic Loss Of His 39-Year-Old Son, Adam

The close-knit crew of the hit History Channel reality series "Pawn Stars" has lost another one of their own; Rick Harrison's second-oldest son Adam Harrison has sadly died. According to TMZ, a representative for the patriarch of the Harrison family revealed that Adam's cause of death was an overdose but had few other details to share at this time. Adam was 39 years old.

Adam once worked alongside his father at their family business, World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which is located in Las Vegas. He was apparently still living in the city when he died, as his death is reportedly being investigated by the Las Vegas Metro PD. His grandfather also worked at the store; Richard Benjamin Harrison, who was known as "Old Man" by his family and fans, died at age 77 in 2018.

In addition to his father, Adam leaves behind his older brother Corey, mother Kim, and younger half-brother Jake. Many of his loved ones have shared moving tributes celebrating his life as they mourn the devastating loss.

More to come...