Why You Don't See Aaron Rodgers On State Farm Commercials Anymore

Turns out, you're most likely to hear the phrase "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there" when you're watching NFL games. That's because insurance companies like State Farm have gone all in on sports marketing after realizing that consumers react well to seeing quarterbacks in their ads. When we say quarterbacks, we're talking about Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, two of the league's most recognizable players. Rodgers has been the face of State Farm since 2011, the same year he won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers. Coincidence? Probably not.

Casual viewers and NFL fans alike are familiar with the "Discount Double Check" and the "Rodgers Rate," but as of 2023, it's all about the "Patrick Price." That's because State Farm announced its decision to part ways with Rodgers as of August 2023, per Sportico. In a statement, State Farm said, "We wish Aaron the best in his future endeavors," but did not comment about why they'd chosen to end the partnership. Still, a decades-long partnership is "incredibly rare," as EVP of Octagon, David Schwab, said. "Keeping a similar brand narrative for that length of time in player sponsorship tells you a lot about the mutual value and success of it," he added.

Successful though the partnership may have been, there's no denying Rodgers has been in hot water in recent years, notably for comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine.