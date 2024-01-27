What Is Nikki Haley's Real Name?

Following the results of the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses on January 15, 2024, winner Donald Trump resorted to his usual insulting rhetoric to attack his opponent, Nikki Haley. "Anyone listening to Nikki 'Nimrada' Haley's wacked out speech last night, would think that she won the Iowa Primary," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Of course, the former president and presidential hopeful's intention could be to portray Haley as less American by suggesting she uses a fake name to hide her background.

Haley is the daughter of academic Sikh Indian parents who immigrated first to Canada, where her father earned his Ph.D. before relocating to Bamberg, South Carolina, in 1969 to teach at Voorhees College. Haley was born there three years later. The Republican candidate has been open about her heritage. "I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants — not Black, not white. I was different," Haley said in a February 2023 campaign video.

But Trump is not the first to accuse Haley of attempting to hide her heritage. Despite belonging to a minority group, Haley has defended that racial discussions cause division in the country, a stance that has earned her criticism from many who believe she tries to pass for white. "More history white washing? US history should be factual and taught. I do not care for your white washed name," an X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote in response to a 2021 tweet in which Haley argued against critical race theory. But Nikki Haley is her actual name — at least partly.