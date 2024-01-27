Whatever Happened To Ali Wong's Ex-Husband Justin Hakuta?

Before Ali Wong and Bill Hader became a familiar sight at award shows, Wong was married to Justin Hakuta for nearly a decade. The pair met through mutual friends in 2010, tied the knot in 2014, and welcomed two children in 2015 and 2017. And despite Wong's previous jokes about cheating on him, their 2022 split left fans reeling with surprise.

While mostly away from the limelight, many of Wong's fans are familiar with Hakuta as the comedian often incorporated their life into her stand-up bits. In the Netflix special "Baby Cobra," Wong recounted how she was determined to win Hakuta over when they met, especially after learning about his Ivy League education. "The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School. And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to trap his ass!'" she joked. In the "Hard Knock Wife" special, Wong opened up about having been asked by his family to sign a prenup, joking that it might ultimately disadvantage Hakuta given her rising success in Hollywood. "No one could have predicted this outcome. And now, if we get divorced, their son is f***ed," she quipped, adding that she hoped never to part ways. "I make fun of my husband a lot, but the reality is that he is my best friend. I hope that he and I always stay together, truly, you know?"

They ended up divorcing anyway, with the "Beef" actor citing "irreconcilable differences" as the key reason, according to People. But despite parting ways, the two remain good friends — and partners in business.