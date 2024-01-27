Whatever Happened To Ali Wong's Ex-Husband Justin Hakuta?
Before Ali Wong and Bill Hader became a familiar sight at award shows, Wong was married to Justin Hakuta for nearly a decade. The pair met through mutual friends in 2010, tied the knot in 2014, and welcomed two children in 2015 and 2017. And despite Wong's previous jokes about cheating on him, their 2022 split left fans reeling with surprise.
While mostly away from the limelight, many of Wong's fans are familiar with Hakuta as the comedian often incorporated their life into her stand-up bits. In the Netflix special "Baby Cobra," Wong recounted how she was determined to win Hakuta over when they met, especially after learning about his Ivy League education. "The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School. And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to trap his ass!'" she joked. In the "Hard Knock Wife" special, Wong opened up about having been asked by his family to sign a prenup, joking that it might ultimately disadvantage Hakuta given her rising success in Hollywood. "No one could have predicted this outcome. And now, if we get divorced, their son is f***ed," she quipped, adding that she hoped never to part ways. "I make fun of my husband a lot, but the reality is that he is my best friend. I hope that he and I always stay together, truly, you know?"
They ended up divorcing anyway, with the "Beef" actor citing "irreconcilable differences" as the key reason, according to People. But despite parting ways, the two remain good friends — and partners in business.
Justin continues to be Ali's tour manager
Ali Wong's decision to file for divorce from Justin Hakuta came in December 2023, more than a year after they publicly acknowledged their separation. In the proceedings, Wong sought joint custody of their children, reflecting their mutual commitment to raising their kids as a solid unit. But they're not just co-parents — they're also workmates, as evidenced on Hakuta's LinkedIn page that he's still Wong's tour manager. He wrote on his profile that he "leads operations for global touring," on top of other professional endeavors like serving as an angel investor for various companies and co-founding a startup of his own.
Wong's 2019 cover story with Vanity Fair revealed that Hakuta left his high-flying tech executive role to be with Wong on tour. His involvement wasn't limited to managerial duties, either. He actively participated in various aspects of the tour, including handling merchandise sales. Post-split, Hakuta continued to join Wong's tour, primarily to stay close to their children. "Taking kids on the road is so beautiful," Wong said of the experience in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a really fun family adventure because basically at night I'm performing, and then during the day, we go on adventures to the children's museum or the gardens or we see family friends."
Justin and Ali have an 'unconventional' divorce
In the same The Hollywood Reporter interview, Ali Wong shed light on the unique nature of her divorce from Justin Hakuta, noting that they are actively making an effort to nurture a deep and enduring friendship. "We're really, really close; we're best friends. We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce." This bond is so strong that even in her stand-up comedy, where Hakuta often features in her jokes, his opinion continues to hold a ton of weight. "He to this day has ultimate veto power, because my relationship with him even post-divorce is more important than a two-minute bit," she told The Cut. "Never for a minute with Justin do I feel like I don't still need him. He's the father of my kids. He's my best friend. I need him desperately, and I need to respect him."
Wong even publicly acknowledged Hakuta in her acceptance speech at the 2024 Golden Globes, with her boyfriend, Bill Hader, in attendance. "I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support," she said on stage. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother." When asked by ET why she decided to do so, her answer was simple: "I like to keep it peaceful and grateful and amicable."