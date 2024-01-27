What Bruce Willis' Kids Have Said About His Dementia

The sudden announcement that actor Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia shook the entertainment industry in spring 2022. Since that time, there have been additional updates to his condition. In February 2023, his family issued a statement by way of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration that his condition, since their original announcement, has been specified further to frontotemporal dementia (FTD). There is no known cure for FTD, and one of its major effects is difficulty communicating.

Bruce's daughters are honoring their father by raising awareness of his condition, which is lesser known compared to other types of dementia. Although no one knows for sure how the disease will progress, the actor's family appears to be rallying around him.

Not long after Christmas 2023, the actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the outpouring of support their family had received in the wake of Bruce's diagnosis. "I receive countless messages of love and support because Bruce is so beloved," she wrote. "I am grateful to you." But what have his five daughters said about his condition?