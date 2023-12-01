Inside Bruce Willis' Life Nearly Two Years After His Dementia Diagnosis

The life of Bruce Willis has changed drastically over the last couple of years. He went from being an unstoppable force in Hollywood to being out of the limelight completely.

In March 2022, in a joint statement on social media, the Willis family announced that he would be retiring from acting due to a serious health issue. They wrote, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "affects how you communicate," which explains why he had to take a step back from acting. Fans were devastated to see Willis retire and to witness his health deteriorate and worsen over time.

In February 2023, nearly a year after his first diagnosis, the Willis family provided an update on his health. They said, "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)." Frontotemporal dementia is a brain disease, and some symptoms include lack of judgment, trouble with speech, muscle weakness, and so much more, according to Mayo Clinic. There is no cure for dementia, but the Willis family has been grateful for the outpouring of support. And now that it has been nearly two years since his first diagnosis, fans have been wondering what the actor has been up to since.