What Bill Gates' Former Employees Say He's Really Like

Microsoft co-founder and one of the wealthiest men in the world, Bill Gates, prides himself on being a competent boss. Unlike his contemporaries, who earned a reputation for being too intense, Gates says he adopts a gentler leadership approach. "Everybody is different. Elon [Musk] pushes hard, maybe too much. Steve Jobs pushed hard, maybe too much," he said in December 2023 after receiving the Peter G. Peterson Leadership Excellence Award from the Economic Club of New York (via Business Insider). "I think of myself as very nice compared to those guys." His statement may be true these days, but it certainly wasn't when Microsoft was just a fledgling company.

To be fair, Microsoft has undergone a drastic transformation over the years. In 2023, Time crowned the tech company the World's Best Company, boasting an Employee Satisfaction Rank of #1. A report from Microsoft noted that they had made considerable strides in closing the pay gap for women and people of color, both within and outside the U.S. According to its CEO Satya Nadella, the company is 100% committed to employee satisfaction. "Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," he told the outlet. "So to me, that is a great way to create better-paying jobs, more empowering jobs—jobs that give people more meaning."

This certainly wasn't the case when Microsoft was finding its footing in the tech industry. In its early years, Gates mostly called the shots, and according to his employees, not only was he a micromanager, but he also tended to be overly critical.