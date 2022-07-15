How Bill Gates Plans To No Longer Be One Of The Wealthiest People In The World

Up until 2017, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was the wealthiest person in the world. While he's currently ranked behind Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and LVMH president Bernard Arnault, Gates' name remains synonymous with untold riches. However, he seems rather uncomfortable with his reputation. After creating the Giving Pledge in 2010 with then-wife Melinda French Gates and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, Gates vowed to give away most of his fortune to charity. In his pledge letter, Gates said, "We have been blessed with good fortune beyond our wildest expectations, and we are profoundly grateful. But just as these gifts are great, so we feel a great responsibility to use them well."

Gates has worked steadily as a philanthropist since the pledge, arguably becoming better known for his humanitarian efforts in recent years than his work with Microsoft. This is a stark contrast to Musk, who earned a philanthropy score of 1 from Forbes, and Bezos, whose ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has far eclipsed his own giving. However, despite doing much more than his peers, Gates still has a long way to go before exiting the uber-rich.

Now, a recent announcement shows that Gates is ready to speed up his giving.