Can Bill Gates Really Oust Melinda Gates From Their Foundation?

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are making changes to their work relationship moving forward. The couple — who announced their split in May after 27 years of marriage — has long been known for their philanthropic efforts. Bill founded the William H. Gates Foundation in 1994 with the goal of funding health research and investing in charitable organizations throughout the world. It was renamed the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 after the existing foundation merged with the Gates Learning Foundation.

When Bill and Melinda announced their divorce, the public wondered what would happen to their namesake foundation, given the amount of money both had invested in it. To date, the Gates family has donated $50 billion to charitable causes, per USA Today. The soon-to-be exes have stated in their divorce statement that they "share a belief in [the foundation's] ... mission and will continue our work together at the foundation." However, it seems like their split is not as amicable as they want the public to believe, given figures like Warren Buffett are distancing themselves ... and a new statement suggests that Bill could oust Melinda from their organization.

Keep on reading about how that could happen.