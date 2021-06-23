The Truth About The Future Of The Gates Foundation Without Warren Buffet

When Bill and Melinda Gates announced they were getting divorced, many people were surprised, while some worried about the fate of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The former couple announced in a statement that, "No changes to their roles or the organization [were] planned" (via USA Today), but experts had concern over the foundation's biggest donor, Warren Buffet.

In 2019 alone, Buffet contributed $2.7 billion, which accounted for 47% of all funds raised by the foundation that year, per USA Today. At that time, the billionaire had donated more than $29 billion (yes, with a "b") to the Gates Foundation, in addition to other philanthropic efforts. Less than two months after the Gates announced their divorce, Buffet made another announcement with the potential to disrupt the foundation.

Buffet had pledged in 2006 to give away 99% of his vast fortune to charity. He had also previously pledged to give an ample annual donation to the Gates Foundation, and on June 23, he announced a donation of $3.2 billion. Along with the generous contribution, Buffet said he would be stepping down as a trustee. "For years I have been a trustee – an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation," he wrote in a statement via Business Wire. "I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire's [Hathaway]." How could the departure impact the future of the foundation?