The Rumored Reason Danny DeVito And Rhea Perlman Really Split

As a couple, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman were a Hollywood institution. DeVito and Perlman initially got together in 1971, long before he gained fame on "Taxi" and she on "Cheers." To movie and TV buffs all around, there had never been a DeVito without Perlman. News of their split in October 2012 caught everyone by surprise. They had already been together for more than 40 years and married for 30. Despite confirming their separation, the celebrity couple didn't immediately file for divorce.

DeVito and Perlman, who share three children, also didn't give a reason for the breakup, declining to comment on the matter to the press. In December 2012, DeVito refused to call himself a single man when Extra asked how the actor was adjusting to his new relationship status. "Rhea and I are really close. Actually, still together, just separate, but together," the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star stutteringly replied. DeVito also didn't dismiss chances of a reconciliation, noting, "We're working on it."

The comedic star's answer suggested the split hadn't been caused by a simple case of growing apart. Indeed, DeVito and Perlman were back on a few months later. "They love each other," a friend informed People in March 2013. "Always have and always will." Things were right in the world again. Until they weren't. In 2017, Perlman and DeVito broke up, and this time it stuck. But the split was amicable and they've remained close. Whatever happened between them couldn't have been that bad, surely. Or could it?