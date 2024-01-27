The Real Reason Josh Hutcherson Had Nose Surgery

Plastic surgery and Hollywood go hand in hand, but it might surprise you that Josh Hutcherson has had some work done. Back in 2012, "The Hunger Games" star went under the knife for a nose job. He was pretty hush-hush about the whole deal and didn't rush to spill the beans on why he went for rhinoplasty. But, as secrets in Hollywood go, he eventually let the cat out of the bag about his reason.

Hutcherson got his start in the entertainment industry at a young age. He landed his first credited role in the TV movie "House Blend" in 2002. Acting from a young age to adulthood, Hutcherson is no stranger to switching things up to fit a role. In 2012, Hutcherson revealed to BeFit that he was required to get in shape for his role in "The Hunger Games." He shared, "My training was with an ex-navy seal guy named Logan Hood ... It wasn't like lifting weights. It was like carrying heavy things around and throwing things."

Not only has Hutcherson transformed on-screen, but he has also undergone a physical transformation for personal reasons. Here's why the actor decided to have nose surgery.