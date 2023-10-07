Male Celebs Who Have Admitted To Getting Plastic Surgery
Male celebrities getting plastic surgery is not a new phenomenon — for instance, a 2012 article from The Hollywood Reporter focused on "The secret world of male face-lifts," with a big emphasis on the secret part — but the taboo has lessened enough that some stars, like those on our list, have been open about their procedures. Nonetheless, the silence and shame around male plastic surgery remain intact, and even non-surgical procedures like fillers and injectables — or "Brotox," per the tabloids — are rarely discussed by male celebs. And yet, it is relatively obvious that even the Brad Pitts of the world have had something injected into their faces to look that good.
Here we focused on actual surgeries, and while we found no shortage of men for our list, we also came across plenty of examples of stars who remain mum despite the photographic evidence. Anyone with eyes can look at before-and-after pics online and recognize Elon Musk's hair transplant, Ryan Gosling's nose job, and whatever it is that Clint Eastwood has done to look that way in his 90s (he has given non-answers when asked). Other stars outright deny the work they have done, but few are buying it. For instance, we cannot say for certain that Arnold Schwarzenegger has had surgical tweaks, but top doctors have certainly said it. Even Barry Manilow denies having had plastic surgery and — well, we will leave it at that.
Here are some male celebrities who have been honest (and quite frankly, brave) enough to admit to getting plastic surgery.
Kenny Rogers had lots of plastic surgery, but regretted some of it
We appreciate how vocal late country music legend Kenny Rogers was about his multiple plastic surgeries, and not just because it would insult our intelligence if he denied the obvious. Rogers was not only active in a less progressive genre of music, but he was also of a generation where males were told that focusing on beauty was for women. So, it was incredibly refreshing how open and honest he was about going under the knife — he even voiced some of his regrets about his plastic surgery. While Rogers said he ultimately stuck by his choice to have cosmetic surgery in his 2011 memoir, "Luck or Something Like It: A Memoir," he did tell CBS News that he regretted one particular procedure with a doctor who believed "the edge of your eyes had to be higher than a certain place."
Perhaps our favorite instances of Rogers speaking up about his cosmetic work are when he has done so alongside his longtime friend and collaborator Dolly Parton, who has famously had much work done herself. "Dolly used to say, 'Look, ol' Kenny's been to Jiffy Suck again," he joked on ABC News. Parton responded with, "I think he's really grown into his face-lift now, don't you? He looks great." We love the way the two rib each other, and the strength of their friendship is evident in the playful teasing. "There is no way I could ever be offended by it," Rogers said. If only everyone could laugh at themselves, the world might have far less conflict.
Mickey Rourke said most of his plastic surgery was necessitated by boxing injuries
Before rage issues and a string of flops ultimately caused his acting career to wither, Mickey Rourke had success in films like "Diner" and "Barfly." His tough persona made him perfect for "bad boy" roles in movies like "Body Heat," and he became a full-on sex symbol after "9 ½ Weeks" hit theaters. Rourke left the industry in 1991 to start a professional boxing career but returned to Hollywood before the end of the decade. He acted regularly but did not get back to his previous heights until his Oscar-nominated performance in the 2008 film "The Wrestler." The film — and Rourke's perceived comeback — led to a fair amount of media attention, and people were not exactly kind when referencing the actor's facial appearance. He found his way onto lists of bad plastic surgery and tabloids tapped doctors to speculate about his specific procedures.
The scrutiny did not stop Rourke from speaking up about having had cosmetic surgery, although he typically made it a point to explain that his surgeries were not purely driven by vanity. "Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together," he told The Daily Mail in 2009. Rourke even posted a post-nose job photo on his Instagram in 2017, so he is nothing if not transparent. In that post, he indicated he had "one more to go," without clarifying if this meant one more surgery or, specifically, one more nose job.
Kanye West got liposuction even though his mother died during a cosmetic procedure years earlier
Long before Kanye West named his tenth studio album after his beloved mother in 2021, fans were aware of how close the rapper was with his mom, Donda (and not just because of his 2005 song, "Hey Mama"). Nearly every article on Kanye noted that Donda left her job in academia to become his manager and chair his foundation (which has since been renamed in her honor) — which just goes to show how intrinsically West trusted his mother's judgment and how devoted she was to his success.
Donda was only 58 when she tragically died, only one day after undergoing dual plastic surgery procedures. Her autopsy lists heart disease and undisclosed "post-operative factors" stemming from her liposuction and breast reduction procedures as Donda's cause of death (per People).
While one would think that a parent dying after a specific procedure would scare a person away from ever getting that procedure themselves, we all know that Kanye walks to the beat of his own drum. Even then, it was somewhat shocking to find out that he went in for his own liposuction surgery in 2016. He discussed his reasoning for the procedure two years later on "TMZ Live," where he also divulged a surgery-induced opioid addiction. "I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y'all," he told the TMZ crew. "I got liposuction because I didn't want y'all to call me fat like y'all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married."
Cheyenne Jackson has had five hair plant surgeries over the years
Hair transplants are really common procedures, and they are one of those surgeries that are hard to deny when confronted with photographic proof. From Jeremy Piven to Billy Bob Thornton to Jude Law, there is no shortage of celebs whose hairlines have clearly undergone rejuvenation — but there is a shortage of male stars who admit to undergoing the knife in this manner.
While most guys do not outright rebuff speculation, the fact that the vast majority keep quiet about it only gives us more respect for the men who do talk about their hair transplants, like Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean or actor Cheyenne Jackson. Jackson, in particular, has opened up about his surgeries, as well as the insecurities that led to them and the shame and fear that caused him to keep them a secret for so long.
While Jackson has since deleted the May 2020 Instagram post about his hair, the message remains online thanks to the numerous mainstream websites that picked up the story. In the poignant post — which was accompanied by two photos, one of the actor's transplant scar — Jackson detailed having had five separate hair transplant surgeries over the course of 14 years, beginning at age 28. He said that he vowed to keep these procedures a secret for many years, but that the COVID-19 pandemic and fatherhood inspired his disclosure. "I'm sharing because maybe this will inspire someone out there to share a secret they've been hiding, or show a scar that they've been afraid of anyone seeing," he wrote (via People).
Simon Cowell admitted to a (non-surgical) facelift in 2018 but denies any recent surgery
In August 2023, Simon Cowell's facial appearance in an Instagram video caused many viewers to speculate about what work he had done to face. It was not the first time Cowell had gotten such scrutiny or been accused of looking too plastic, but it was certainly one of the most notable. "I think it's hysterical. I mean, it just makes me laugh," Cowell told The Mirror of the rumors. "I've had a bit of Botox or whatever, but nothing drastic."
Cowell has maintained that he has never gone under the knife, but he has never shied away from talking about his usage of Botox. He even admitted to going overboard with the injectable in a 2019 interview and, in 2022 he publicly revealed that he removed all artificial substances from his face after his young son freaked out at the sight of him.
The reality TV staple did tell The Sun about a quasi-facelift — better known as a "Silhouette Soft Lift" — he got in 2019, and technically he remains surgery-free due to the type of procedure he got. The Silhouette Soft Lift involves non-surgical threading that dissolves over time and lifts the cheeks and middle face similar to a traditional facelift. "For me now, it's all about having clean skin," Cowell explained. Officially, then, Cowell shouldn't be on our list — but since the procedure had "facelift" in the name, we made an exception.
Reid Ewing wrote a poignant essay on body dysmorphia and plastic surgery
Though you may not know Reid Ewing by name, you most likely know his face from his years spent playing Haley Dunphy's sweet but dimwitted boyfriend Dylan on "Modern Family." That face that you recognize, however, is far from Ewing's original one, and the actor has been vocal about the cosmetic procedures he has had done over the years.
In 2015, Ewing contributed an essay to HuffPost wherein he detailed his struggles with body dysmorphia and the way that these struggles impacted his plastic surgery journey. It was a raw and honest account of one man's path toward self-acceptance, and we cannot think of any male celebrity who has opened up about the topic to the same degree.
The poignant essay detailed some of Ewing's procedures (and complications), while also critiquing the plastic surgery field for its lack of mental health support, the inconsistent capability of doctors, and the overall lack of caring for patients. Reid's first procedure was cheek implants in 2008, which he got when he was only 19 years old — and he was so upset with the results he stayed isolated for months. He then got a chin implant from another doctor, which needed a second surgery to repair a mistake, and then other unnamed procedures from two more doctors. "I'm not against plastic surgery. My particular case was very kind of invasive. It was an act of violence against myself," he told Instinct. "I wish I was a little bit more secure with myself that I didn't have to do that and go through with it."
Gene Simmons and his wife got his-and-hers facelifts in 2007
Not only did Gene Simmons fess up about getting plastic surgery, but he even got it on television, which means we got a real peek inside the process, including the discussions that led to the cosmetic enhancements. You may recall that the Kiss rocker and his family had a reality television show on A&E, called "Gene Simmons Family Jewels," and it was on that program that the surgery was documented. Simmons and his longtime partner Shannon Tweed went in for plastic surgery together, in what they called a "his-and-hers facelift" procedure.
Of course, Simmons did more than just your typical facelift — he spent 11 hours on the operating table, one day before Tweed went in for her facelift and lower lid work. "I'd thought about it before," Simmons admitted to People after the 2007 surgeries. "I was aware I had jowls."
Simmons did have those "jowls" lifted, as well as tweaks to his eyelids and liposuction of his pectorals. Though it was refreshing to get a look behind the curtain that most celebrities keep firmly shut, there was definitely a level of cringiness knowing the surgeries were at least partially being done for a reality show plotline. In a 2021 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Simmons avoided answering questions about any further cosmetic surgery but did offer some advice. "No, I don't recommend anything that I've done to anyone. Just because I order something off the menu, doesn't mean you should. Order whatever makes you happy. Everybody's journey should be a personal choice," he said.
Josh Hutcherson gave numerous reasons for his rhinoplasty
We love that actor Josh Hutcherson was upfront about having a nose job, although he kind of had to be after going out with a bandage on his face only months after the first "Hunger Games" movie came out. Plenty of celebs get work done and then hide out for weeks or months (or if it is bad work, possibly even years), so we like that Hutcherson did not hide the procedure — but we don't like his changing answers about why he got his nose done in the first place. It would have been better had he not ever given a reason, since the public was not owed one, but the dishonesty is where he faltered.
On May 9, 2012, Hutcherson tweeted "Just had surgery to fix my broken nose," but when media outlets asked for further information, neither Hutchinson nor his rep would clarify how the nose was broken. Soon after, his rep said that the surgery was due to a deviated septum and that is the party line Hutcherson stuck to when cornered by TMZ on May 16. And we know that is a common celebrity excuse for nose jobs, but a rhinoplasty (a nose job) is not the same as a septoplasty (the procedure done to correct a deviated septum) — and while rhinoplasties are occasionally needed for medical reasons, it is much more common that a septoplasty alone will do the job. When a person comes out of there with a whole new schnoz, it is most likely because they asked for one.
Marc Jacobs posted a photo of his bandaged face right after his facelift surgery
Marc Jacobs is another male celebrity who was unafraid to talk about his cosmetic procedure, even in the immediate aftermath. Working in fashion and being an out gay man perhaps eased his comfort sharing. We know that gay men are more likely to have plastic surgery than straight men, so it is possible that gay male celebrities might also be more willing to discuss what they have done than straight males (there are three other gay men on this list, for example). In any case, Jacobs not only shared the details, but he also posted a post-surgery photo of himself with a massive bandage around his entire face and a drain with blood in the bulb.
Jacob did not include much text on his Instagram post aside from some witty hashtags, but he allowed the doctor to highlight his deep plane facelift on his website. He also did a Vogue interview where he talked about his history with cosmetic enhancements — including Botox, fillers, thread lifts, and a hair transplant — and his embrace of vanity without shame. "I'm not covering my face. I'm not wearing sunglasses. I'm not incognito. I've got some scars around my ears, and my face is swollen, and I have a bruised neck, but I'm still posting on Instagram. I don't care," he said in the 2021 interview. "I'm doing what I normally do, which is I'm living my life and sharing it with anybody who is interested."
Clay Aiken admitted to plastic surgery during a late-night talk show game
Clay Aiken rose to fame when he competed on Season 2 of "American Idol" back in 2003 when the show was still a juggernaut that could actually launch its contestants to fame. Back then, "American Idol" was very different in tone, highlighting bad auditions and reveling in resident baddie Simon Cowell's tendency to go for the jugular with his insults. Aiken's voice impressed the judges from the start, but his looks gave them pause. "You don't look like a popstar, but you've got a great voice," Cowell said at Aiken's first audition, while Randy Jackson encouraged him to change his style. By the time the live shows rolled around, Aiken had ditched his glasses and adopted a slightly better wardrobe, but he still looked relatively the same.
This is all to say that Aiken's success was never about the way he looked, but that did not stop Aiken from receiving plenty of jabs for his appearance. So, we are not surprised that he went under the knife years later. We are, however, surprised about how casually he mentioned it, during a "Plead the Fifth" segment on a 2012 episode of "Watch What Happens Live." "I had operative surgery on my jaw for a TMJ thing and I had them suck the fat out of my chin while they were in there," Aiken told host Andy Cohen (via Glamour). "I was like, 'You know what, while I'm already down, go ahead and take the vacuum in there and suck the fat out of my chin.'"
Paul Nassif performs facelifts on others and openly discussed getting one himself
Paul Nassif looks great for a man in his 60s, but he has never hidden that he has had help. Like many plastic surgeons, Nassif has undergone cosmetic procedures himself to maintain his youthfulness — and it definitely makes sense from a business standpoint. Realistically, who wants to get advice about their appearance — not to mention undergo surgery — from someone who does not even look good themselves? This may be especially true in the Los Angeles area, where big-name plastic surgeons are almost celebrities themselves and where the rates of procedures are extremely high. And Paul Nassif is not just a pseudo-celebrity, but a full-on name thanks to his television series "Botched" and, before that, his supporting role on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (back when he was married to Adrienne Maloof).
Being on television in the age of HD means that your every wrinkle, pore, and other perceived "imperfection" is visible. Luckily, Nassif does not put up a front about how he looks the way he does, divulging both his surgical and non-surgical procedures. He regularly shares videos of his Botox injections — which doubles as an advertisement for his practice, of course — and proudly highlights his deep plane facelift, a $50,000 procedure he got in 2018 from his friend Dr. Andrew Jacono, who also did Marc Jacobs' facelift. Nassif performs the exact same procedure on his own patients, so his disclosing it on "Botched" (and even sharing photos) can only enhance his credibility when he suggests the surgery to his patients.
Jax Taylor has gotten veneers, Botox, and at least three nose jobs
Love him or hate him, you have to admit that "Vanderpump Rules" star Jax Taylor is objectively a very handsome man. Taylor was a model prior to his reality television ascension, and his early photos make it clear that genetics are to thank for a lot of his attractiveness. Still, the star has had a good number of tweaks over the years in an effort to achieve his goals.
For instance, Taylor was open when he got cosmetic dental work done in August 2023, although veneers are basically commonplace in Hollywood at this point. Fans of "Vanderpump Rules" are also aware that Taylor has gone under the knife on multiple occasions, all of them in an effort to fix his nose to his liking. At a minimum, Taylor has had three rhinoplasty procedures — and we know this for certain, as his third one was documented on Season 4 of the show.
In addition to that, Taylor has been upfront about receiving regular injectables in his face to ward off lines. And though the amount of botulinum toxin on "Vanderpump Rules" could poison an ocean, not all of the current and former cast members are as transparent about it as Taylor. He even got Botox on television when he appeared on an episode of "The Doctors" in 2021, although the segment referred to it as "Brotox" (wince). "I'm a huge fan of Botox, I don't care what anybody says. I love it," Taylor said. "I believe you are investing in your body. You look good, you feel good."
All four male Jersey Shore stars are suspected of having had cosmetic work, but only Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has confirmed it
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has proven to be the most problematic of any "Jersey Shore" cast member, and he is not even in the same realm as Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio or Vinnie Guadagnino in terms of likeability or relatability. But we do have to admit that there is one area where Ortiz-Magro is a clear winner, and that is his transparency around plastic surgery. It is widely believed that all four of the "Jersey Shore" male cast members have had work done, but Ortiz-Magro is the only one who has been brave enough to admit it. The female cast members, on the other hand, have been much more open about their procedures.
Gossip bloggers have speculated that DelVecchio may have had liposuction and/or an eye lift, while many believe Sorrentino has also gone under the knife. Though a doctor once told E! News that The Situation visited him for Botox, we have never heard it straight from the horse's mouth.
Like "Vanderpump Rules" star Jax Taylor, Ortiz-Magro discussed his cosmetic procedure on "The Doctors," and he even brought his surgeon along to help explain the high-definition liposuction he underwent prior to the 2019 episode's airdate. "One year ago today my life completely changed. I had a little baby girl. She's like my guardian angel, and now I can't spend two to three hours every day in the gym like I used to," he explained.
Howard Stern admitted to liposuction and a nose job, but some suspect he's done more
Celebrities cannot really win when it comes to owning up to their plastic surgeries. If they don't admit what they have had done, they are accused of being inauthentic and of promoting unrealistic ideals. But if they do disclose a procedure or two (or seven), the scrutiny continues and sometimes even intensifies. Howard Stern is one of those celebrities who has never been able to quiet the chatter, not even after admitting to multiple surgeries on his radio show more than a decade and a half ago. People are so invested in figuring out what Stern has done to alter his face that there are even Reddit threads devoted to the topic. Just let the man live, people!
On the other hand, Stern is a host who probes guests with intense and often inappropriate questions, so it is hard to feel bad for the shock jock. His whole schtick is brutal honesty, so if he has messed with plastic surgery as of late, he should come clean if he wants to stay true to his philosophy. Back in 2006, Stern got real with his audience when he fessed up to two separate procedures shortly after making the jump to SiriusXM Radio. He divulged that he had both surgeries — a nose job and liposuction under his chin — at the same time, shortly after the release of his film "Private Parts" in 1997. He also said it hurt so much that he would never get more cosmetic work, but many fans don't buy it.