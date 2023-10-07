Male Celebs Who Have Admitted To Getting Plastic Surgery

Male celebrities getting plastic surgery is not a new phenomenon — for instance, a 2012 article from The Hollywood Reporter focused on "The secret world of male face-lifts," with a big emphasis on the secret part — but the taboo has lessened enough that some stars, like those on our list, have been open about their procedures. Nonetheless, the silence and shame around male plastic surgery remain intact, and even non-surgical procedures like fillers and injectables — or "Brotox," per the tabloids — are rarely discussed by male celebs. And yet, it is relatively obvious that even the Brad Pitts of the world have had something injected into their faces to look that good.

Here we focused on actual surgeries, and while we found no shortage of men for our list, we also came across plenty of examples of stars who remain mum despite the photographic evidence. Anyone with eyes can look at before-and-after pics online and recognize Elon Musk's hair transplant, Ryan Gosling's nose job, and whatever it is that Clint Eastwood has done to look that way in his 90s (he has given non-answers when asked). Other stars outright deny the work they have done, but few are buying it. For instance, we cannot say for certain that Arnold Schwarzenegger has had surgical tweaks, but top doctors have certainly said it. Even Barry Manilow denies having had plastic surgery and — well, we will leave it at that.

Here are some male celebrities who have been honest (and quite frankly, brave) enough to admit to getting plastic surgery.