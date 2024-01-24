Is Soap Opera Star Tracey E. Bregman Married In Real Life?
Tracey E. Bregman's on-screen love life has been entertaining fans of "The Young and the Restless" for four decades, and she's also lived a few off-screen moments worthy of a soap opera plot in her real-life relationships. On "Y&R," Bregman has portrayed the fiery Lauren Fenmore since 1983, and her character has been married to district attorney Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) for almost two decades.
Bregman and her leading man have great chemistry. "What Christian and I have always said is, we're not afraid to be crazy with each other," Bregman told Soap Opera Digest in 2017. She's also a big admirer of Lauren and Michael's romance, which has been tested by an affair, kidnappings, the villainy of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), and their troubled teen son's behavior. "I should only be so lucky to have such a strong, amazing relationship like that," Bregman said of Lauren and Michael's impressive resilience. Bregman and LeBlanc have developed a special off-screen relationship as well. After the Emmy award that Bregman won in 1985 was destroyed in a housefire, LeBlanc made a surprise appearance on a 2023 episode of "The Talk" to present her with a shiny new replacement. "I'm so honored to be able to give it to you," he told his teary-eyed co-star, who kissed him on both cheeks.
Sadly, Bregman's lone real-life marriage wasn't as lasting as her character's epic daytime romance, but she hasn't given up on love.
Tracey E. Bregman has two sons with her ex
Tracey E. Bregman married real estate developer Ron Recht in 1987, and they welcomed their first son, Austin Recht, in 1991. His brother, Landon Recht, was born five years later. In a 1992 interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Bregman made some rare remarks about her marriage, revealing that she and Ron were both avid tennis players and sharing that Ron had two daughters from a previous relationship. "My stepdaughters, Lindsey and Emily, have been fabulous with Austin — they're both so giving. I know they could be jealous but they're not," she said.
Bregman also had something to say about her divorce when she and Ron called it quits in 2011. "Oh, my God, I'm single!" she announced on "The Marilyn Denis Show" (via Soap Central). "I feel so good ... It's about me being happy now and putting myself first."
Ron is a principal of the real estate firm Pacific Development Partners. In 2017, Bregman told Soap Opera Digest that Austin was following in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career in real estate, but one of his first jobs was in his mother's industry. In 1994, he made a brief appearance alongside Bregman in the star-studded music video for the Muppets' take on the Fine Young Cannibals song "She Drives Me Crazy." Austin has also co-founded a PPE and COVID-19 test distribution company. As for Landon, Bregman told Closer Weekly, "My younger son is an actor and musician."
Tracey E. Bregman's dating difficulties
Tracey E. Bregman has had some dramatic dating experiences since her divorce. In 2016, her boyfriend at the time, Brian Landlow, obtained a restraining order against her son, Landon Recht. According to ET, Landlow accused Recht of threatening his life after they clashed over the parties Recht was throwing. By February 2017, Bregman was single and opening up about her first experiences dating since her early twenties. "Every man now ... well, a lot of the ones I've dated are dealing with child custody and have been through divorces," she told Soap Opera Digest. She recalled going on a blind date with a guy an unnamed co-star thought she'd hit it off with and quickly discovering that he was not what she considered relationship material. "I lost consciousness after he said, 'Well, after my jail stint and my four divorces ...'" she shared.
Bregman was dating jewelry designer Ari Soffer when she tragically lost her Malibu home to a wildfire in 2018. Soffer's house was nearby, but he told CNN that his only losses were a barn and chicken coop. He also said Bregman's loss was "very sad."
In a 2022 Closer Weekly interview, Bregman revealed that she had recently become single again and was uncertain if another marriage was something she'd consider in the future. However, she was prepared to give romance another chance, saying, "I would like to find a partner who I can have fun with and hopefully spend my life with."