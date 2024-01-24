Is Soap Opera Star Tracey E. Bregman Married In Real Life?

Tracey E. Bregman's on-screen love life has been entertaining fans of "The Young and the Restless" for four decades, and she's also lived a few off-screen moments worthy of a soap opera plot in her real-life relationships. On "Y&R," Bregman has portrayed the fiery Lauren Fenmore since 1983, and her character has been married to district attorney Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) for almost two decades.

Bregman and her leading man have great chemistry. "What Christian and I have always said is, we're not afraid to be crazy with each other," Bregman told Soap Opera Digest in 2017. She's also a big admirer of Lauren and Michael's romance, which has been tested by an affair, kidnappings, the villainy of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), and their troubled teen son's behavior. "I should only be so lucky to have such a strong, amazing relationship like that," Bregman said of Lauren and Michael's impressive resilience. Bregman and LeBlanc have developed a special off-screen relationship as well. After the Emmy award that Bregman won in 1985 was destroyed in a housefire, LeBlanc made a surprise appearance on a 2023 episode of "The Talk" to present her with a shiny new replacement. "I'm so honored to be able to give it to you," he told his teary-eyed co-star, who kissed him on both cheeks.

Sadly, Bregman's lone real-life marriage wasn't as lasting as her character's epic daytime romance, but she hasn't given up on love.