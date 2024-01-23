The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Heather Locklear
If there was a Hollywood "it girl" during the 1980s, Heather Locklear would be a top contender for the title. With a lengthy list of screen credits dating back to 1980, Locklear got her start appearing in bit parts in TV shows before hitting it big in 1981. That was when she was cast as Sammy Jo in the primetime soap "Dynasty," which went on to become an era-defining television hit that ran for nine seasons. Then, she joined the cast of William Shatner's cop show "T.J. Hooker" — which also became hugely successful. Suddenly, Locklear found herself simultaneously starring in not one TV hit, but two!
Lightning struck again the following decade when she joined the cast of the struggling "Beverly Hills, 90210" spinoff "Melrose Place," reinvigorating the show and landing herself yet another hit TV series. In 1999, she did it again by co-starring with Michael J. Fox (and, later, Charlie Sheen) in the smash sitcom "Spin City."
In the midst of all that professional success, however, Locklear has experienced more than her fair share of personal travails. From her two failed marriages to her well-documented struggles with substance abuse and mental illness, which have sadly been the source of numerous headlines, she's undergone some truly difficult times. Locklear, though, has proven to be a survivor, emerging from the sad events of her past with plans to reclaim her life and — in time — her career.
Her split from first husband Tommy Lee was 'terribly painful'
Heather Locklear was at the height of her television fame when she married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1986, after a whirlwind romance lasting just a few months. As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, their coupling seemed curious to the media, with journalists unable to figure out what America's sweetheart saw in the lanky, hard-partying heavy metal musician. Locklear was undeterred. "I've only thought of getting married once," she told People at the time. "I plan for this one to last."
As everyone knows, it didn't. A big part of that was Lee's increasingly debauched lifestyle during those years — which, ironically, was exacerbated by the increased attention on him due to his high-profile marriage to Locklear. In fact, Lee was reportedly so out of control while on tour with Mötley Crüe that he had to be handcuffed to his bed to prevent him from wandering off and cheating on his wife. Lee subsequently confirmed that his chronic infidelity led their relationship to crumble. "Yeah, f***ing with porno stars ruined my marriage," he told Blender (via Blabbermouth).
"She has said that was a terribly painful time for her," radio host Kellie Rasberry said of Locklear in the TV documentary "The Price of Fame: Heather Locklear," as reported by RadarOnline. Locklear and Lee divorced in 1993; Lee bounced back quickly, marrying "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson in 1995 after a courtship that lasted just a few days.
Her marriage to Richie Sambora ended in divorce
The newly divorced Heather Locklear didn't stay single for long. Shortly after her split from Tommy Lee, she began dating Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. After seven months, the couple tied the knot in December 1994.
After they'd been together for about a decade, tabloid rumors of marital problems had been swirling — to the point that the couple issued a statement to insist they weren't true. "The real story is that there is no story," Locklear and Sambora told the New York Daily News, as reported by BBC News. "The truth is that after 11 years together, we are still happily married. Boring but true."
In February 2006, after more than a decade of marriage — during which the couple welcomed their daughter, Ava Elizabeth Sambora — Locklear filed for divorce. Sambora initially denied his wife was divorcing him. "It's completely untrue," Sambora told ABC News. Despite Sambora's claim he was blindsided, he moved on surprisingly quickly when he began dating Denise Richards — who'd been one of Locklear's closest friends — weeks later, in April 2006. The divorce was finalized in April 2007. "This has been an unbelievably difficult year for Heather," a friend of Locklear told People. "It's a huge relief for her that this part of her life has come to a close." Interestingly, a whole other scandal erupted when a tabloid reported Richards had encouraged Locklear to divorce Sambora; Richards later confirmed her romance with Sambora kiboshed her friendship with Locklear.
The first sign of trouble emerged from a 911 call
The period following her divorce from Richie Sambora was difficult for Heather Locklear. That was clear in March of 2008 when first responders visited her home in response to a 911 call reporting a suicide attempt that was ultimately deemed to be a false alarm. "Ms. Locklear said she was fine and there appeared to be no problem," Ventura County Fire Department Captain Barry Parker told Showbiz Spy. "Nobody in the house needed medical attention so we left after about 10 minutes."
TMZ later reported the 911 call was made by Locklear's psychiatrist, who was concerned enough about her recent behavior that he feared she might intentionally overdose on depression medication he'd prescribed for her. A rep for Locklear, however, insisted there were no problems. "[I] spoke with Heather and she is fine. She never requested medical assistance and did not place a 911 call. Nor did anyone from her house call 911 or place a call requesting medical assistance," the rep told Fox News, denying reports that her psychiatrist made the call. However, TMZ subsequently obtained a recording of that 911 call, in which the doctor's voice could be heard, stating, "I have a patient and I have a feeling she's suicidal."
While authorities found no evidence Locklear had attempted to take her own life, it proved to be the first in a series of far more disturbing incidents in the weeks, months, and years to come.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
She underwent treatment for severe depression
Just three months after that bizarre incident, Heather Locklear made headlines when she checked herself into a medical facility in Arizona in June 2008. In a statement to Reuters, Locklear's spokeswoman, Cece Yorke, confirmed TMZ's earlier report indicating her psychiatrist had been treating her for depression. "Heather has been dealing with anxiety and depression," Yorke said. "She requested an in-depth evaluation of her medication and entered into a medical facility for proper diagnosis and treatment."
As the Daily Mail reported, she had recently completed production on the Lifetime TV movie "Flirting with 40" and decided the timing was right to undergo treatment. "She wanted to feel better and get to the bottom of what was troubling her," a source described as a "longtime associate" told People, via the Mail. "She's had a rough year."
According to People, during the time she spent at the facility, she not only received medical treatment but also indulged in spa treatments and horseback riding, among other activities. After spending four weeks in treatment, in July she returned to her Los Angeles-area home. "Heather's feeling really great," a source told People, via UPI. "And she looks beautiful, just radiant." That source, described by People as a friend, felt confident that Locklear was on the road to recovery. "She told a really funny story and she laughed from her core," the source said. "That's when I knew she was going to be fine."
She was arrested for driving under the influence
Just two months after checking herself out of that Arizona medical facility to receive treatment for depression and anxiety, Heather Locklear was arrested outside of Santa Barbara, California. As Reuters reported, a witness had reported that she'd been driving in an erratic manner. Police later found her car parked on a highway, blocking traffic. Believing Locklear was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, she was placed under arrest; she was subsequently released without being asked to post bail.
Days after her arrest, Locklear was formally charged with driving under the influence. As ABC News reported, there were reports that the arrest had been a setup orchestrated by Jill Ishkanian, who had previously been a reporter and editor at Us Weekly; Ishkanian's lawyer, however, insisted his client was simply acting as a concerned citizen when she called police to report she'd seen Locklear driving while apparently intoxicated after randomly encountering her in a supermarket. The attorney also insisted that his client was simply being an "intrepid reporter" when she showed up at the scene of Locklear's arrest, where she took photos — which she later sold to TMZ for $27,500.
A few months later, Locklear's case was dismissed after she entered a plea of no contest. According to People, she was sentenced to three years of "informal probation." She was also ordered to pay a $700 fine, in addition to undertaking a DMV road and safety class that would take her 12 hours to complete.
Her engagement to fellow Melrose Place alum Jack Wagner crashed and burned
Following her second divorce, Heather Locklear began seeing fellow actor Jack Wagner. The two had a history together, having both starred alongside each other on "Melrose Place" a decade earlier. In August 2011, the couple announced they'd gotten engaged, with Locklear's rep confirming the news to People. Rumors of their engagement had actually been ongoing since 2009 when Locklear was spotted wearing a large diamond ring. As a source told People at that time, they weren't technically engaged, but sure were acting like it — and both were absolutely committed to the relationship. "She's in it for the long haul with Jack. Their friends know their future is together," said the source, adding, "But they're not officially engaged."
Just a few months later, however, they called off the engagement. One reason, reported TMZ, was that planning the wedding had become all-encompassing, placing intense pressure on both of them. Another reason cited was that both Locklear and Wagner had children from their previous relationships, and began to back off from the idea of blending their families.
It wasn't long after the couple ended their engagement that they took the next step by splitting up entirely, under some reportedly fraught circumstances. Sadly, Heather Locklear's third attempt at finding lasting love tragically ended in heartbreak.
She was rushed to hospital after a suspected overdose
Just two months after Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner called off their engagement, she was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital due to a 911 call made by her sister. As TMZ reported, her sister was concerned for Locklear's well-being after she'd mixed prescription medication with alcohol; a follow-up report indicated she was responsive, with the treatment she underwent apparently having the desired effect. Locklear's parents, Bill and Diane Locklear, were by her side in the hospital. "She is in no danger and she's going to be just fine," they said in a statement to People, as reported by CBS News.
Locklear was released from hospital the following day, with The Associated Press (via CP24) diplomatically reporting she'd been "treated for an unknown ailment."
While the circumstances behind her hospitalization were somewhat murky, a subsequent report from Star magazine (as chronicled in the Daily Mail) offered some details of the tragic events that preceded that medical intervention. According to the outlet, Wagner visited Locklear's home to drop off some of her belongings. A nasty fight ensued, with the two hurling insults at each other until Wagner lunged at her. She took a swing at him and connected, hitting him hard enough in the face to knock him to the ground. It was after that ugly incident, the outlet claimed, that Locklear began drinking while also taking the Xanax prescribed to treat her anxiety, leading to her sister's 911 call and subsequent hospitalization.
Her erratic behavior led to two more arrests
In 2017, Heather Locklear revealed that she'd reconnected with Chris Heisser, whom she'd previously dated four decades earlier when they attended the same high school. The two subsequently got engaged, and as of January 2024, remained so.
That relationship, however, hasn't always been smooth sailing. That was evident in February 2018 when an argument with Heisser turned physical, to the point that Locklear allegedly attempted to bite off the tip of his nose. According to the Daily Mail, a source within the Ventura County police department told the outlet that Locklear "was wasted" when police arrived on the scene in response to a report of domestic violence. When officers attempted to cuff her, she fought back, punching two officers and kneeing another in the crotch. She was arrested on charges of domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. Several days later, police returned to her home to search the premises for firearms, based on threats she'd made to shoot those arresting officers.
Several months later, in June 2018, Locklear was arrested again. This time, Fox News reported that officers who responded to a 911 call described Locklear as being "heavily intoxicated" and "arguing with other subjects in the residence." In fact, Locklear's degree of intoxication was so concerning that an ambulance was called. She faced more criminal charges after kicking an EMT and hitting a police officer who were attempting to place her on a gurney.
She was hospitalized after threatening to shoot herself
In between those arrests — both occurring in June 2018 — Heather Locklear was once again hospitalized — this time, reported TMZ, after a family member called 911, claiming Locklear had threatened to shoot herself. Unlike the false alarm a decade earlier, this time Locklear appeared to be serious — serious enough to be taken to a hospital for an involuntary psychological evaluation. More details emerged, alleging that Locklear had become so agitated during the day that her parents rushed over — only to be attacked, with Locklear reportedly striking her father and choking her mother, who was reported to be the family member who made that 911 call.
Locklear was clearly spiraling out of control, given that her second arrest that month came days after her psychological examination. Even more concerning: Hours after she was released on bail, for allegedly battering a cop and an EMT, emergency personnel were once again called to her home. This time, reported TMZ, they were responding to a call claiming that someone had overdosed. She was later reported to be in stable condition, and subsequently released.
"She really needs a proper evaluation, different medication, and clearly more help than she has been getting to truly determine what her mental health issues are," a worried source told People. "Right now, it's heartbreaking for her friends and family, they are really worried, but unfortunately, their hands are tied with what that can do. Everyone just wants Heather back."
She was ordered to spend a month in a mental health facility
Heather Locklear's two arrests in June 2018 brought her to court the following year. In August 2019, TMZ reported that she entered a no-contest plea to eight misdemeanor charges, six of which involved battery of EMTs and police officers, while the other two charges were for resisting arrest. Rather than sentence her to the 120 days of jail time she was facing, the judge instead ordered her to 30 days at a mental health facility. That treatment was not voluntary; she was given a deadline of September 6 to enter the facility — and if she didn't, that 120-day jail sentence would be back on the table.
Locklear did as she was told, and spent her 30 days in treatment. According to court papers obtained by People, she was discharged on September 20 and was already undergoing continued treatment on an outpatient basis. Her attorney, William Haney, told that court that while Locklear was in the facility, she was "committed to therapy" and had been "compliant and participatory, as well as actively engaged."
However, a source told People that it was precisely because Locklear had such excellent lawyers that she was able to avoid facing the kind of repercussions that could spur a behavioral change. "She's got such great legal representation ... so the result is, she isn't being held accountable," said the source. "It [could be] back to the same square she was on before."
She's been to rehab 20 times
In the midst of Heather Locklear's arrests, court dates, and hospitalizations, news emerged of a few failed attempts at rehab along the way. A source told People that in May 2019 — prior to her August court date — she'd recently undergone her latest stint. "She went back to rehab two weeks ago. She went back to the place she left before Christmas. She had left for three days right before Christmas and never gone back," the source said. "Heather's problem is she doesn't get serious about anything. She was continuing to drink."
Because her career had hit a slump — in large part due to negative press resulting from her substance abuse — the source explained that she had nothing keeping her accountable and was allowing herself to go off the rails. "Her issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health," said the source. "It's been an ongoing issue for many many years." This rehab attempt, the source added, was the latest of many. "She has been to rehab more than 20 times, perhaps 25 times," claimed the source, who wasn't convinced that this would be the one that took. "Everybody is hopeful that this time will be different, but it's just hard to tell," the source added, pointing out that she'd been through the process so many times that she no longer took it seriously.
However, the news was ultimately good. In April 2020, a friend told People that Locklear was celebrating one year of sobriety.
Reports of bizarre behavior sparked drinking rumors after years of sobriety
In March 2023, RadarOnline reported that Heather Locklear was continuing to flourish. After putting alcohol and arrests behind her, she was ready to focus on a Hollywood comeback. "Her ultimate goal is to get back out there and do what she does best," a source said.
Just a few months later, though, in July of that year, shocking footage emerged that made fans question whether she'd fallen off the wagon. In photos and video obtained by the New York Post, Locklear is seen balancing precariously on the ledge of a building, and then sitting on a staircase, appearing distraught while reading aloud from what appeared to be a journal. "At one point, a disheveled Locklear aggressively pointed at something in the book, slammed it shut and continued to talk to herself before making her way down the stairs," the Post reported.
The Daily Mail subsequently reported that an anonymous source claimed Locklear had relapsed. "Heather is drinking," the source said. "The family is very worried. Everyone feels helpless ..." According to that source, tequila had always been Locklear's kryptonite. "She can't stay away from it," the source added. "She's also on Ozempic and obsesses over her weight. She's lost 40 lbs." However, another source disputed those allegations, insisting everything was just fine. "Heather is most definitely not drinking, she hasn't for years," the source told Page Six. "She's very upset at that allegation, it's super hurtful."