The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Heather Locklear

If there was a Hollywood "it girl" during the 1980s, Heather Locklear would be a top contender for the title. With a lengthy list of screen credits dating back to 1980, Locklear got her start appearing in bit parts in TV shows before hitting it big in 1981. That was when she was cast as Sammy Jo in the primetime soap "Dynasty," which went on to become an era-defining television hit that ran for nine seasons. Then, she joined the cast of William Shatner's cop show "T.J. Hooker" — which also became hugely successful. Suddenly, Locklear found herself simultaneously starring in not one TV hit, but two!

Lightning struck again the following decade when she joined the cast of the struggling "Beverly Hills, 90210" spinoff "Melrose Place," reinvigorating the show and landing herself yet another hit TV series. In 1999, she did it again by co-starring with Michael J. Fox (and, later, Charlie Sheen) in the smash sitcom "Spin City."

In the midst of all that professional success, however, Locklear has experienced more than her fair share of personal travails. From her two failed marriages to her well-documented struggles with substance abuse and mental illness, which have sadly been the source of numerous headlines, she's undergone some truly difficult times. Locklear, though, has proven to be a survivor, emerging from the sad events of her past with plans to reclaim her life and — in time — her career.