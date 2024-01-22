Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Confirms Devastating New Detail In Son Adam's Death

Warning: This story contains mention of a drug overdose.

On January 19, TMZ reported that Adam Harrison, the son of "Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison, had died from an overdose at age 39. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," the Harrison family stated. The day after Adam's death, Rick shared a pic of himself with his son on Instagram and wrote, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam."

Adam's brother and Rick's "Pawn Stars" co-star Corey Harrison wrote, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba," while posting a throwback photo of himself and his brother in a bathtub as kids.

Just days after Adam's death, Rick confirmed that Adam did indeed die of an overdose, per TMZ. "Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose. The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously," the reality star shared, before blaming a lack of oversight at America's borders. "[Nothing] is being done about it. We must do better," he told the outlet.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).