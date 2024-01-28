What CeeLo Green's Ex Christina Johnson Blames For Their Divorce

The following article includes mention of domestic violence.

"Atlanta Exes" fans will no doubt remember that during Christina Johnson's time on the show, she was super close with musician ex-husband, CeeLo Green. As it turns out, that's because their split was never about falling out of love with one another. On the contrary, their split was based more on toxic behaviors and their individual needs to heal from past traumas.

To refresh, Johnson and Green were married from 2000 to 2005. Speaking of their relationship in an interview with VH1 ahead of "Atlanta Exes" premiering, Johnson shared that they'd been pretty much inseparable from their first date — something that didn't change once they'd broken up. As Johnson shared in an interview on "Smitty and Dee," even after divorcing in 2005, they continued to be in one another's lives, and on "Atlanta Exes," she shared that they'd even dated for a time, post-split.

Even with their hesitance to part ways for good, by the time Johnson joined the cast of "Atlanta Exes" in 2014, the former couple were officially done, with Green in a new relationship and Johnson eager to get back out there. In fact, in one scene from the show's first and final season, Green even helped her shop for date-appropriate clothing (albeit reluctantly). The romantic aspect of their relationship was behind them, but it was clear they still had a lot of love for one another. That makes sense, though, as Johnson shared on "Smitty and Dee," they still loved each other when they split.