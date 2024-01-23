Gary Graham, Star Trek Star, Dead At 73

"Star Trek: Enterprise" star Gary Graham has died at the age of 73. Graham's ex-wife and fellow actor, Susan Lavelle, took to her Facebook page to announce the sad news on January 23, making him one of the first celeb deaths of 2024.

"It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today, " wrote Lavelle. "We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side. Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee. This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief."

Graham's cause of death is unknown at this time.

Before "Star Trek," Graham was best known for the lead role of Detective Matthew Sikes on the series "Alien Nation" and its five spin-off films. He continued to work steadily in the two decades since he appeared as Ambassador Soval on "Star Trek: Enterprise," appearing in numerous projects including "Nip/Tuck," "Jeepers Creepers: Reborn," and the fan film "Star Trek: Of Gods and Men."

More to come...