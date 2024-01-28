David Foster's Youngest Child Rennie Is Already So Talented
David Foster's son Rennie has exhibited musical talent beyond his years. Rennie comes from a remarkably artistic family, as his dad is an award-winning composer who's created hits for superstars like Whitney Houston and Madonna. In 2019, Foster married singer Katharine McPhee, who rose to fame as the runner-up of "American Idol" Season 5. Two years after tying the knot, the couple welcomed Rennie into the world.
With five adult daughters from previous relationships, Foster has substantial experience being a parent. But raising a toddler as an older father has been a whole new arena for him. "I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that's not a bad trade-off. I hope so," he told People in 2023.
At this point of his life, Foster prioritizes spending quality time with his young son. He shared, "Even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him. It's just different." Different, indeed. Through their time together, Foster has discovered Rennie's undeniable gift for drumming. Fans have also gotten to see the toddler's special skills on full display, and it's safe to say that McPhee and Foster have a prodigy on their hands.
Stars are in awe of Rennie's drumming
In January, David Foster shared a video of Rennie rocking out on his drum set. "Drumming into the new year," the proud dad captioned his Instagram post. Filmed by his wife, Katharine McPhee, Foster excitedly watched their son play along to Michael Jackson's hit song "Rock With You." Rennie's unbelievable talent caught the eyes and ears of many celebrity followers, who expressed their awe in the comments section. "WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Charlie Puth wrote. "I still can't believe him!" Kristen Chenoweth remarked. And none other than La Toya Jackson, Michael's sister, sang her praises. "Oh yes he got he got the talent genes!" Rennie even got the seal of approval from The Roots drummer Questlove, who wrote, "Oh wow."
After Foster's Instagram post went viral, he and McPhee gave details about the video during a Golden Globes interview with Entertainment Tonight. McPhee described how the candid moment with Rennie unfolded. "I was sitting having coffee on the couch in the morning, and I heard him ... it's usually good — but it was exceptionally good. So, I just got up and I was filming it, and it was wild."
As for Rennie's drumming beginnings, McPhee and Foster explained that their then-14-month-old observed his parents' phenomenal drummer play on tour. From then on, Rennie showed interest in the instrument by banging away with pretend drumsticks.
David Foster and Katharine McPhee raved about Rennie's drumming
The world — including Rennie's parents, of course — just can't get enough of the toddler's extraordinary drumming abilities. In a December 2023 appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Katharine McPhee gushed about her son's love for the drums. A video showed Rennie playing intricate beats on his set, leaving the hosts and audience stunned. "Wait a minute — that's wild," Mark Consuelos remarked. "Wait, that's advanced, right?" Kelly Ripa added. McPhee conveyed her confidence about Rennie's precocious talent, saying, "It's so natural to him."
As it turns out, David Foster is as astonished about Rennie as the rest of us. In January, the composer told Us Weekly, "I swear I'm not a drummer. I have no idea how he learned. So fluid. That's the real mind-blowing thing." Funnily enough, Foster confirmed that Rennie isn't even potty-trained yet. Aside from Rennie's unusual musical talent, Foster said that his son is "just a normal kid. He puts the drums down and plays with his toys." And it sounds like the famous dad wants to preserve Rennie's normalcy in certain ways. Though Rennie will join McPhee and himself on their 2024 tour, Foster noted, "I don't want to parade him in front of everyone. He's young, he's a kid."