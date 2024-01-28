David Foster's Youngest Child Rennie Is Already So Talented

David Foster's son Rennie has exhibited musical talent beyond his years. Rennie comes from a remarkably artistic family, as his dad is an award-winning composer who's created hits for superstars like Whitney Houston and Madonna. In 2019, Foster married singer Katharine McPhee, who rose to fame as the runner-up of "American Idol" Season 5. Two years after tying the knot, the couple welcomed Rennie into the world.

With five adult daughters from previous relationships, Foster has substantial experience being a parent. But raising a toddler as an older father has been a whole new arena for him. "I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that's not a bad trade-off. I hope so," he told People in 2023.

At this point of his life, Foster prioritizes spending quality time with his young son. He shared, "Even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him. It's just different." Different, indeed. Through their time together, Foster has discovered Rennie's undeniable gift for drumming. Fans have also gotten to see the toddler's special skills on full display, and it's safe to say that McPhee and Foster have a prodigy on their hands.