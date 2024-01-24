Why Donnie Wahlberg And Jenny McCarthy's Reality Show Ended
As fans of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy may remember, from 2015 to 2016, the couple had their very own reality show, "Donnie Loves Jenny." In that time, three seasons aired on the A&E network. However, their third season would also be their last — and as it turns out, their kids' response to being on TV had something to do with that.
"Donnie Loves Jennie" opened with the couple's wedding, and went on to document their lives as a newly married couple. It also featured a look at their newly blended family, and saw the couple do whatever they could to help their sons from previous relationships bond. There were a few sweet moments — like the time they went to a theme park, and Donnie's son, Elijah Wahlberg, offered McCarthy's son, Evan Asher, his prize from a carnival game (via A&E). However, it seems bonding in front of the cameras wasn't a big hit with the boys.
Speaking to Metro several years after the show wrapped, Donnie explained that while he and McCarthy enjoyed the experience, their kids weren't nearly as keen. "Our children didn't really love it very much, they didn't love having the cameras around," he explained to the outlet. Well, kudos to the couple for putting their kids' comfort first! However, it's worth noting that Donnie and McCarthy themselves wouldn't rule out a return of their own.
Donnie would be open to an empty nesters storyline
Xavier and Elijah Wahlberg and Evan Asher might not be planning on returning to reality TV, but their parents aren't opposed to another go. In fact, speaking to Metro, Donnie Wahlberg shared that they might do something once the kids had moved out. "If her and I were to do another reality show, it would maybe have to be about us empty nesting," he mused. Well, at the time of writing, Xavier is 30, Elijah is 22, and Asher is 21, so that may happen sooner rather than later.
That said, in more recent interviews, Donnie has also pointed out that their chief goal is never to overly publicize their relationship. In fact, speaking to Fox News, he joked that neither one of them was a fan of their relationship being deemed a Hollywood pairing. "Our relationship is not about Hollywood, it's about home, and family, and love," he smiled.
So, perhaps they have had a change of heart. Even so, whether or not we see the couple return to reality TV, one thing we can count on is consistent updates in interviews. Sitting down with Today in September 2023, Jenny McCarthy beamed that nearly a decade into marriage, she and Donnie were still head over heels in love. We love to see it — and we're sure their sons are grateful that this way, they aren't sharing their home with a TV crew.