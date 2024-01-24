Why Donnie Wahlberg And Jenny McCarthy's Reality Show Ended

As fans of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy may remember, from 2015 to 2016, the couple had their very own reality show, "Donnie Loves Jenny." In that time, three seasons aired on the A&E network. However, their third season would also be their last — and as it turns out, their kids' response to being on TV had something to do with that.

"Donnie Loves Jennie" opened with the couple's wedding, and went on to document their lives as a newly married couple. It also featured a look at their newly blended family, and saw the couple do whatever they could to help their sons from previous relationships bond. There were a few sweet moments — like the time they went to a theme park, and Donnie's son, Elijah Wahlberg, offered McCarthy's son, Evan Asher, his prize from a carnival game (via A&E). However, it seems bonding in front of the cameras wasn't a big hit with the boys.

Speaking to Metro several years after the show wrapped, Donnie explained that while he and McCarthy enjoyed the experience, their kids weren't nearly as keen. "Our children didn't really love it very much, they didn't love having the cameras around," he explained to the outlet. Well, kudos to the couple for putting their kids' comfort first! However, it's worth noting that Donnie and McCarthy themselves wouldn't rule out a return of their own.