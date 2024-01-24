The Rumored Reasons Meryl Streep And Don Gummer Split

Until their separation in 2018, Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer were one of the longest-lasting and most iconic couples in Hollywood. The two had been married for over four decades and were together since 1978, shortly after being introduced by Streep's brother, Harry Streep III, according to Today. Together, they share four children: son Henry and daughters Mamie, Grace, and Louisa.

Despite keeping much of their marriage under wraps, Streep has opened up about the secret to their lasting and successful partnership in a previous chat with Vogue (via Today). "Goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while," she told the magazine in 2002. "There's no road map on how to raise a family: It's always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life. I can't imagine eschewing one for the other," she added. In 2023, a representative for the "Mamma Mia!" star revealed that she and Gummer had called it quits after 45 years of marriage. "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years. And while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," the rep said in a statement to People.

No further explanation was given regarding their split, although the two were last spotted together at the Oscars red-carpet back in 2018 (as seen in the photo above). What could have possibly led to their separation? Here's everything we know.