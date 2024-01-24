What HGTV Doesn't Tell You About Their Dream Home Giveaways

For most, the thought of winning the annual HGTV Dream Home sounds like, well, a dream. The problem with dreams, though, is that at some point, you wake to reality — and unfortunately for the majority, the reality is that the taxes involved in winning the sweepstakes are simply too high.

The entry process for HGTV Dream Home is simple. Participants enter on HGTV.com and its partner, FoodNetwork.com, and stand in the running to win truly epic prizes. In 2024, that includes an E-Class Mercedes-Benz, a $100,000 cash prize, and, of course, a dream home, with interiors designed by one of the HGTV's stars, Brian Patrick Flynn. Per the competition's rules, that even includes furnishings, bringing the home's approximate total value to a whopping $2,069,595 (via HGTV). There's no denying, then, that it's a sweet deal. However, as with anything, the Ts and Cs apply, and as many past contestants have learned the hard way, each of the prizes involved is taxed — and no, that's not taken care of by the network.

Granted, while HGTV doesn't share all that information while advertising the dream (after all, "HGTV Dream Home — minus taxes" doesn't exactly have a fun ring to it), their rules are pretty clear in this regard. Of both the house and the car, they warn that none of the taxes, fees, insurance or maintenance are covered. It's just as well, then, that there's a cash prize alternative for anyone planning to opt out of the OG giveaway.