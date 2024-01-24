Inside Brock Purdy's Relationship Timeline With His Fiancee, Jenna Brandt

Brock Purdy has gone from "Mr. Irrelevant" to someone everyone was talking about. The public became so interested in the quarterback's life following his triumphant success story that they have even been curious about his personal life with his fiancée, Jenna Brandt.

Purdy was thought to be an lower-tier player when he was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, hence the nickname "Mr. Irrelevant," per SBNation. But Purdy quickly proved that he should be called "Mr. Relevant" because after the San Francisco 49ers had trouble with their two leading quarterbacks, the football star stepped up and led the team to win several games. Now, Purdy has become the talk of the league both on and off the field.

Sorry to break it to fans who may have had their eyes on Purdy, because the quarterback is taken. The 49ers star has been with Brandt for several years, and she's been on the sidelines of many of his games. In October 2023, she posted a carousel of Instagram photos of herself and Purdy embracing on the football field. She captioned the post, "Always cheering you on, babes." While they have been relatively private about the details of their relationship, there's no denying that the couple are madly in love, and we're diving deep into how they got to where they are today.