Inside Brock Purdy's Relationship Timeline With His Fiancee, Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy has gone from "Mr. Irrelevant" to someone everyone was talking about. The public became so interested in the quarterback's life following his triumphant success story that they have even been curious about his personal life with his fiancée, Jenna Brandt.
Purdy was thought to be an lower-tier player when he was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, hence the nickname "Mr. Irrelevant," per SBNation. But Purdy quickly proved that he should be called "Mr. Relevant" because after the San Francisco 49ers had trouble with their two leading quarterbacks, the football star stepped up and led the team to win several games. Now, Purdy has become the talk of the league both on and off the field.
Sorry to break it to fans who may have had their eyes on Purdy, because the quarterback is taken. The 49ers star has been with Brandt for several years, and she's been on the sidelines of many of his games. In October 2023, she posted a carousel of Instagram photos of herself and Purdy embracing on the football field. She captioned the post, "Always cheering you on, babes." While they have been relatively private about the details of their relationship, there's no denying that the couple are madly in love, and we're diving deep into how they got to where they are today.
Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt are college sweethearts
Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt's relationship goes back years. According to US Weekly, the couple met while attending Iowa State University in 2018 during their freshman year. It seemed like a match made in heaven — for one thing, both Purdy and Brandt were athletes. Purdy rocked the football field, while Brandt crushed the volleyball courts. However, early in their relationship, the couple had to face a major hiccup.
In December 2020, Brandt transferred to the University of Northern Iowa to continue to pursue her athletic career. While this could have caused their relationship to crumble, it appears to have done the exact opposite. They continued to stay together for years, and they have continuously reminisced on the times they spent together in college.
Brandt shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in November 2023, reflecting on the couple's college days. The two attended a football game at Iowa State University, which holds plenty of memories of the beginning of their relationship. She captioned the post, "Back where it all started." Purdy and Brandt have come a long way, but clearly they will never forget the places and the memories that made their relationship what it is today.
Brock Purdy popped the question to Jenna Brandt
After five years of dating, Brock Purdy took the next step in his relationship with Jenna Brandt. The 49ers quarterback got down on one knee and asked Brandt to marry him. Purdy posted photos from the day on social media, choosing to pop the question in a romantic lakeside proposal. He captioned the post, "My Jenna girl forever. I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe. I love you JB!"
Brandt posted a similar set of photos from the special day, showing off her beautiful engagement ring. She wrote in her caption, "WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER...FOREVER! Brock Purdy – I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say."
It's unclear when Purdy and Brandt will tie the knot, but that hasn't stopped the pre-wedding festivities. Brandt shared a set of photos from her bachelorette weekend in January 2024. She and her friends hit the slopes as they celebrated her engagement to the NFL star. She wrote, "Snowwwwww in love w/ @brock.purdy13. Best friends in the best spot for the best weekend." We can assume it's only a matter of time before the couple ties the knot as they prepare to take the next step in their journey.