Why Fans Are Convinced Lorde And Her Boyfriend Justin Warren Split

Lorde's fans believe that her romance with Justin Warren — the much older music exec she's been unofficially dating since 2014 — ended in 2023. According to the Mirror, Lorde and Warren kept their relationship quiet over the years, although they've been photographed out together on several occasions. Near the beginning of their rumored romance, Warren denied being romantically attached to Lorde — whose legal name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor. "Ella and I have worked together for years and we're good friends," shared Warren with the New Zealand Herald (via the Mirror). "Any rumors of us being 'a pair' are ridiculous." He continued, "Ella has a really busy year ahead of her and we'll be spending more time together as plans for the next Lorde record unfold."

Now, fans are convinced that Lorde's relationship with Warren is over due to a personal letter from September 2023 where she spoke of "living with heartbreak again" (via People). "It's different but the same. I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember. I'm not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn't something to hide from, that there's actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I'm sick of being with myself." Shortly after, fans visited Reddit to discuss what they assumed from Lorde's breakup with Warren. While many expressed sympathy for Lorde's broken heart, most seemed happy that Warren was out of her life.