Strange Things About Danny DeVito And Rhea Perlman's Relationship

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman were the perfect Hollywood couple — until they weren't. The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and the "Barbie" actor split in 2017, saddening fans who had grown up admiring their union. When they separated, DeVito and Perlman had been married for 35 years and together for nearly 50, longer than many TV and film fans had been alive. DeVito and Perlman paired up before either one had their big breaks on "Taxi" and "Cheers," respectively.

While it certainly looked like they had the perfect relationship, their marriage had enough strange aspects to go around. But, all in all, they were able to make things work, going on to become relationship goals even after deciding to go their separate ways. Their shared love for their family is largely responsible for that. DeVito and Perlman have three children together, having first became parents in March 1983, when they welcomed Lucy. They expanded the brood in March 1985 with the birth of Grace, and once again in October 1987, when Jacob completed the family.

While Perlman went on to earn a record number of Golden Globe nominations and win four Emmys, she always put her family first. "'Cheers' might have been everything in the beginning of my career, but family is everything, everything," she told People in 2022. It really sounds like Perlman and DeVito were a great team during their marriage, and even after it ended. Still, there were certainly a few eyebrow-raising aspects of their relationship.