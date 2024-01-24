Whatever Happened To The Big Bang Theory Star Jim Parsons?
Although he's worked on both stage and screen, Jim Parsons is best known for his dozen years playing Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory." His time in the role garnered Parsons several awards, including four Emmys. Yet, like with any project, Parsons eventually had to move on. Per Jessica Radloff's Book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Parson's cast members felt his exit came out of the blue (via US Weekly).
"There was a lot of crying in the room. Kaley [Cuoco], in particular," co-creator Chuck Lorre said in the book, per the outlet. "It was a blow. And there was no way to soften it by giving them a heads-up. I didn't know any other way to do it." Lorre explained Radloff that Parsons told the cast at a meeting, which signaled that the show would end after 12 seasons.
During a 2020 episode of "David Tennant Does a Podcast With ..." Parsons opened up about the difficult decision to walk away from "TBBT." The actor explained that his nonstop work schedule made it clear that something had to change, especially as his then-14-year-old dog's health took a downturn. So what has that slowdown for Parsons looked like since saying goodbye to his "Big Bang" co-stars?
Jim Parsons reprised his role as Sheldon
Even before he bid adieu to "The Big Bang Theory" in 2019, Jim Parsons agreed to carry on the role of Sheldon Cooper for the spin-off series "Young Sheldon." Serving as the narrator of the show, Parsons is able to continue playing Cooper off-camera while detailing the adventures of his younger self, played by Iain Armitage. Yet even this voice role wasn't consistent during "Young Sheldon," with Parsons' presence decreasing later in the series.
Some fans may theorize that "Young Sheldon" has been slowly abandoning the Parsons narration to separate the show from its predecessor. But it makes sense that Parsons' voice fills in narrative moments in the show. After all, he helped cast Armitage as the younger version of his own character.
Parsons explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that part of the reason he and the show's producers chose Armitage was because he seemed so mature for a kid (via Digital Spy). "They wrote the most trial-by-fire, two-page monologue [for the audition], and all these kids were coming in with it and they were all really good," Parsons told Kimmel. "But Iain, when his tape came in, it was mind-blowing and I thought, 'He looks really young but he must be 13 to be able to do this,' but he was 8. He is such a man-child. He thinks like a man."
Parsons has returned to the stage
Starring on "The Big Bang Theory" didn't stop Jim Parsons from doing the work he loves on stage. Some of the shows he did on Broadway during his time as Sheldon Cooper included "Harvey," "An Act of God," and "The Boys in the Band." So it only makes sense that he continues doing stage work years after departing the small screen.
In April 2024, Parsons will open "Mother Play" at the 2nd Stage in New York City. The new play, written by Puliter-Prize winner Paula Vogel, stars Parsons alongside Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger. According to the theater, the play is about how a family can hold power over its members, and what happens when we dig into our pasts.
We're glad that Parsons is still holding fast to his love of theater, which he told Playbill in 2012 is something he can't let go of. "Theatre was my first love," Parsons told the outlet. "I can't take the theatre out of me. And I wouldn't want to. To me it's home. For an actor — maybe not all actors, but for the type I feel I am and the type I want to be — there's not a better place to hone what it is you do."