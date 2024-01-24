Whatever Happened To The Big Bang Theory Star Jim Parsons?

Although he's worked on both stage and screen, Jim Parsons is best known for his dozen years playing Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory." His time in the role garnered Parsons several awards, including four Emmys. Yet, like with any project, Parsons eventually had to move on. Per Jessica Radloff's Book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Parson's cast members felt his exit came out of the blue (via US Weekly).

"There was a lot of crying in the room. Kaley [Cuoco], in particular," co-creator Chuck Lorre said in the book, per the outlet. "It was a blow. And there was no way to soften it by giving them a heads-up. I didn't know any other way to do it." Lorre explained Radloff that Parsons told the cast at a meeting, which signaled that the show would end after 12 seasons.

During a 2020 episode of "David Tennant Does a Podcast With ..." Parsons opened up about the difficult decision to walk away from "TBBT." The actor explained that his nonstop work schedule made it clear that something had to change, especially as his then-14-year-old dog's health took a downturn. So what has that slowdown for Parsons looked like since saying goodbye to his "Big Bang" co-stars?