What Taylor Swift's Younger Brother Austin Really Does For A Living
Taylor Swift is a worldwide phenomenon, an incredible singer and performer. But besides all that, she is also a big sis. Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, has lived a more private life, but that doesn't mean he hasn't built an incredible career of his own.
Austin was born just three years after the "Karma" singer, and at nine years old, he and the entire Swift family moved to Tennessee so Taylor could better pursue her passion for music. It was clear to Austin that his sister was incredible at what she did and wasn't going to let up. "She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction," he told Vanity Fair in 2017. "She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life." As the Grammy-winning musician became what fans know and love today, Austin has stuck by Taylor's side.
In December 2020, Austin praised his older sibling on social media for her album "Evermore." He wrote, "As a brother and friend I couldn't be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist." While Taylor has had plenty of success in her career with Austin by her side, he too, has been doing well in his career pursuits, which include acting and producing.
Taylor Swift's brother Austin Swift has ventured into acting
Taylor Swift may be dominating the entertainment world, but she's not the only Swift who has taken on roles in the industry. Taylor's younger brother Austin Swift has also dipped his foot into the creative world. According to People, he attended the University of Notre Dame and studied film. It was in college that Austin began to dabble in acting. It seems that Austin didn't expect to venture into acting, but when the opportunity fell into his lap, he knew he couldn't pass it up. "I'm pretty reserved in most circumstances, so [acting] never seemed like it would be a good fit," he shared with People during a 2018 interview. "but I kind of got thrust into it and realized that it could be an opportunity to be creative."
Austin got his big break in acting with a major A-list celebrity in 2016, as he starred in the film "I.T." alongside Pierce Brosnan. From then on, Austin continued to land a few more acting gigs, including the film "Live By Night" and the television series "Still the King." Things seemed to be going well for Austin in the industry, but he hasn't worked in another role for the past several years. His last acting gig was in 2019 when he starred in the movie "Braking for Whales."
Although Austin might have put his acting career on hold, that doesn't mean he has completely given up on the entertainment industry.
Austin Swift became a producer
Austin Swift has swapped out being in front of the camera to be behind the scenes. Austin began co-producing films in 2019 with the movie he also acted in titled "We Summon the Darkness." Since then, he has produced a couple more projects that involve his big sister, Taylor Swift. In 2020, Austin helped produce the "All Too Well" singer's documentary for her album "Folklore" titled "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions." He also helped produce Taylor's 2021 music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," which Taylor's good friend Blake Lively also helped direct.
The "I Bet You Think About Me" music video got a lot of praise even from music professionals. In February 2022, it was nominated for the Academy of Country Music Awards. Austin celebrated the nomination on social media, writing: "I was so lucky to get to work with Blake, Taylor, and the entire amazing team behind the video for 'I Bet You Think About Me' and now I am so proud and thankful that we've been nominated for the ACM award for video of the year! (I am also thankful for the cake nom I had after wrap)." Unfortunately, the music video did not end up winning.
Still, it was evident that Austin was thrilled to be nominated, and while hasn't produced anything since, we wouldn't be surprised if he eventually returns to the producing world.