What Taylor Swift's Younger Brother Austin Really Does For A Living

Taylor Swift is a worldwide phenomenon, an incredible singer and performer. But besides all that, she is also a big sis. Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, has lived a more private life, but that doesn't mean he hasn't built an incredible career of his own.

Austin was born just three years after the "Karma" singer, and at nine years old, he and the entire Swift family moved to Tennessee so Taylor could better pursue her passion for music. It was clear to Austin that his sister was incredible at what she did and wasn't going to let up. "She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction," he told Vanity Fair in 2017. "She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life." As the Grammy-winning musician became what fans know and love today, Austin has stuck by Taylor's side.

In December 2020, Austin praised his older sibling on social media for her album "Evermore." He wrote, "As a brother and friend I couldn't be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist." While Taylor has had plenty of success in her career with Austin by her side, he too, has been doing well in his career pursuits, which include acting and producing.