Tragic Details About August Alsina

It's fair to say that August Alsina didn't exactly have a childhood of privilege. His dental assistant mother had to take on two different jobs just to make ends meet, and both his father and his stepfather had problems with substance abuse. Revealing all in a 2013 chat with Complex, the "No Love" singer said, "My pops, we didn't have the best relationship because he was struggling with drug addiction, and you know that's just pretty much what it is. That just take over your whole body that you really don't just have no control over." Tragically, August's father had died by this point.

Alsina — who initially grew up in downtown New Orleans in an area he described as the "murder capital" — also spoke about the parental figure who came into his life at age 1. Referring to the time his family briefly relocated to Texas with his stepfather, the singer-songwriter said, "He felt like it was a better place for him to be, he wouldn't be in the habit with so much access to drugs or whatever. But even moving from New Orleans, he still was into the same thing; it was hard to shake. So we moved to Texas for a minute when I was younger for him to try to shake his s***, but basically kind of the same things was going on."