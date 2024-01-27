Clint Eastwood's Daughters Grew Up To Be Stunning

Clint Eastwood's messy relationship history includes two ex-wives — one of whom is young enough to be his daughter — and it has resulted in eight children. Six of Clint's offspring are daughters, each of whom has a different mother. Their ages also span over four decades — for film aficionados, that's the same amount of time between the releases of "A Fistful of Dollars" and "Million Dollar Baby."

Clint might have a reputation for playing deadly drifters and killer cops, but apparently, he wasn't dropping the line "Go ahead, make my day" while playing the role of dad to his daughters. "My dad is a much more cool and laid-back guy than a lot of his characters," Alison Eastwood told Closer Weekly in 2018. Clint is a man of few words, so he's said little about the good, the bad, and the ugly of parenthood. When the topic of his family came up in a 2004 "60 Minutes" interview, he explained why he's reticent to talk about his children. "They're vulnerable people. I can protect myself, but they can't," he said.

Clint also opened up about how much he cares about his big brood in a 2016 Los Angeles Times interview. "I want the same thing for them that every parent wants," he shared. "For them to have a good life, a healthy life." So far, the "Hang 'Em High" star's half-a-dozen daughters appear to be thriving, and they've all inherited their father's photogenic looks.