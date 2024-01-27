Clint Eastwood's Daughters Grew Up To Be Stunning
Clint Eastwood's messy relationship history includes two ex-wives — one of whom is young enough to be his daughter — and it has resulted in eight children. Six of Clint's offspring are daughters, each of whom has a different mother. Their ages also span over four decades — for film aficionados, that's the same amount of time between the releases of "A Fistful of Dollars" and "Million Dollar Baby."
Clint might have a reputation for playing deadly drifters and killer cops, but apparently, he wasn't dropping the line "Go ahead, make my day" while playing the role of dad to his daughters. "My dad is a much more cool and laid-back guy than a lot of his characters," Alison Eastwood told Closer Weekly in 2018. Clint is a man of few words, so he's said little about the good, the bad, and the ugly of parenthood. When the topic of his family came up in a 2004 "60 Minutes" interview, he explained why he's reticent to talk about his children. "They're vulnerable people. I can protect myself, but they can't," he said.
Clint also opened up about how much he cares about his big brood in a 2016 Los Angeles Times interview. "I want the same thing for them that every parent wants," he shared. "For them to have a good life, a healthy life." So far, the "Hang 'Em High" star's half-a-dozen daughters appear to be thriving, and they've all inherited their father's photogenic looks.
Laurie Murray was put up for adoption
Clint Eastwood's oldest daughter was born in 1954, one year before his first credited role in "Francis in the Navy." However, he had become a spaghetti Western superstar by the time Laurie Murray learned that he was one of her biological parents. As reported by the Daily Mail, Eastwood got Laurie's mother pregnant when he and wife No. 1, Maggie Johnson, were engaged. Laurie's mother made an adoption plan and never informed Eastwood about the existence of their biological child. In the late '80s, Laurie discovered Eastwood was her father when she got some help researching her adoption and saw his name listed on her birth records. Eastwood reportedly welcomed Laurie into the family with open arms after she contacted him, and she's attended the 2004 Academy Awards and other Hollywood events with her bio dad.
Laurie's son, LT Murray IV, stepped into the spotlight in 2021 when he tried to win Michelle Young's heart on Season 18 of "The Bachelorette." He made sure that his entrance was a memorable one by wearing a pair of tuxedo underwear with no pants. LT is a personal trainer who credits his mom for his career. "Let's not forget when she told me, 'LT, I'm worried about you. It looks like you're getting a Dad bod,'" he wrote on Instagram. "Little did she know her profound words of ... encouragement ... would give me the necessary push to get in the best shape of my life."
Kimber Lynn Eastwood gave acting up for makeup
Kimber Lynn Eastwood was born in 1964. She's the daughter of Clint Eastwood's mistress Roxanne Tunis, a stuntwoman with whom he had a long affair with while married to Maggie Johnson. In "Clint Eastwood: A Biography," Clint reveals that Tunis didn't tell him about Kimber's existence until after she was born. He compares his reaction to meeting Kimber for the first time to finding himself on his back suddenly while filming "A Fistful of Dollars," recalling, "I was lying on the ground with the wind knocked out of me." According to biographer Richard Schickel, Kimber only saw Clint a handful of times each year as a kid and complained about being told that he was too busy to see her.
Clint did get Kimber a behind-the-scenes job when he was filming the 1984 thriller "Tightrope," and she played a White House tour guide in his 1997 movie "Absolute Power." She has a dozen acting credits but began working behind the camera after her son graduated from high school. "There are fun parts to it, but it's also very hard on the ego," she told Film WNY of her decision to quit acting. She shifted her focus to producing and enrolled in makeup classes, explaining, "I've always been artistic." Kimber has mastered her craft, working as a member of the makeup departments of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Dog the Bounty Hunter." Her dad also hired her to do makeup for his 2018 movie "The Mule."
Why Alison Eastwood posed for Playboy
Alison Eastwood has had more exposure to the public than most of her siblings. She's the second child of Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson, who welcomed her in 1972. Alison's older brother, Kyle Eastwood, was born in 1968. Clint kept his kids somewhat sheltered from the limelight by raising them away from Hollywood in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, a small coastal town. However, Alison still witnessed the downsides of fame as a young child. "We would have family dinners and people would approach him during our family time to shake hands, and get an autograph or a photo. It really annoyed my dad," she recalled to Fox News.
But Clint's unwanted attention didn't deter Alison from seeking some attention of her own — in 2003, she shot a Playboy pictorial. She told Moviehole that she agreed to pose for the magazine because she was allowed to wear clothing from her apparel line, Eastwood Ranch, on the cover. Her low-rise jeans and tied-up eyelet top are both her designs. Her age also came into play. "You are only going to look and feel a certain way for a certain amount of time," she explained.
Alison revealed that she consulted with her parents before stripping down, saying that she would have turned Playboy down if either had expressed their disapproval. "I think my mom and my dad both trust that whatever I would do would be tasteful," she said, adding that she was pleased with the results.
Alison Eastwood is married to an artist and adores animals
In 2013, Alison Eastwood married Stacy Poitras, a chainsaw sculptor who appeared on the CMT reality series "Chainsaw Gang." Poitras told the Daily Mail that he decided to be a bit old-fashioned by seeking Clint Eastwood's blessing to pop the question, perhaps thinking that the gesture would score him some points with the actor. He recounted how Clint reacted, saying that he glared at him with his signature intimidating squint. After keeping Poitras in suspense for a few agonizing seconds, he responded, "You're gonna have to take that up with her." However, he did let Poitras know that he approved of his proposal plan.
Like Poitras, Alison has some experience with unscripted television; she co-created and hosted the Nat Geo Wild series "Animal Intervention" in 2012. On the show, she helped rescue exotic wildlife from neglectful owners. She's also saved animals facing euthanasia through the rescue nonprofit that she founded, the Eastwood Ranch Foundation. Alison told Fox News that she was exposed to a wide variety of wildlife as a child, which helped nurture her love of animals. She also fondly recalled how her parents once rescued an orphaned fawn. "My earliest memories of my childhood were helping these animals in need and it was wonderful," she said. While she didn't pursue her childhood dream of becoming a vet, she's found her true calling in rescuing her furry friends in need. "We've helped save thousands of animals," she shared.
Alison Eastwood's acting career began and ended with her dad
Alison Eastwood first appeared alongside her dad in the 1980 comedy "Bronco Billy" before scoring a larger role in "Tightrope." She portrayed the daughter of Clint Eastwood's cop character in the R-rated drama, which features an antagonist that rapes and murders women. "My mom was concerned because I was 11 years old, and I was in a movie with some pretty heavy subjects," Alison told Moviehole. She's since worked with her father on a few of his films, including one that he directed but did not star in, the 1997 thriller "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil."
Alison also followed in her father's footsteps by sitting in the director's chair for the 2007 movie "Rails & Ties," which starred Kevin Bacon and Marcia Gay Harden. A decade later, she directed Bill Skarsgård in "Battlecreek." The experiences made her appreciate her father's directorial work. "He just seems to make it look so easy, which is very inspiring but it's also like, 'Why can't it be as easy for me?'" Alison told Variety. She decided to retire from acting in 2014 but bookended that chapter of her Hollywood career by accepting one more role: playing her father's on-screen daughter in the 2018 film "The Mule." Of her reaction to learning that her dad wanted to work with her again, she recalled, "I almost threw up. [My husband] was like, 'Is everything okay? Did somebody die?'"
Kathryn Eastwood isn't quite as famous as her brother
Clint Eastwood and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves celebrated the birth of their second child, Kathryn Ann Eastwood, in 1988. Kathryn is the full sister of Scott Eastwood, who arguably has the most successful acting career out of all of Clint's offspring; he's appeared in blockbusters such as "Suicide Squad" and "Fast X."
Scott has also shared a story about a memorable Hollywood adventure with Kathryn that didn't have the happiest of endings for him. "I had taken my younger sister, who was, like, 14, to this party," he recalled to GQ Australia. "I left, maybe to go get beer with the guys." Clint later discovered that Scott had abandoned his sister and doled out some painful corporal punishment: a punch to his face. "He popped me and said, 'You don't ever leave your sister at a party. EVER.' And it was very old-school, very old-school of him," said Scott.
A few years after that incident, Kathryn was named Miss Golden Globe 2005. This big introduction to the Hollywood elite could have served as a springboard for an acting career on par with her brother's, but Kathryn didn't appear in her first feature-length film until 2014. It was her father's movie "Jersey Boys," and her part was a small one. This was followed by roles in a few short films, including "American Virus," a 2015 zombie short that Kathryn also wrote. It was included in the "Virus of the Dead" anthology.
Francesca Eastwood followed in her father's footsteps
Francesca Eastwood was born in 1993, and her mother is British actor Frances Fisher. After Fisher appeared in "Titanic," Francesca became a big fan of the 1997 epic's leading lady, Kate Winslet. She even decided to name her character Kate when she was given some creative control over her first movie role: playing the daughter of her dad's character in the 1999 thriller "True Crime." Francesca told the New York Daily News, "I was obsessed with ['Titanic'] and I used to make my mom reenact the scenes with me."
Francesca's passion for acting didn't wane as she got older. Clint Eastwood gave her another small role as a waitress in "Jersey Boys," and she appeared alongside Abigail Breslin in the 2015 movie "Final Girl." That same year, she had a multi-episode role on "Heroes Reborn." And when she got cast in the 2016 Western "Outlaws and Angels," her horse-riding experience came in handy.
Francesca made headlines in 2013 when she married Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein, the late brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein. However, TMZ reported that the pair's quickie Vegas wedding was the result of too much booze, and they had their marriage annulled sometime after they sobered up. Francesca later started dating actor Alexander Wraith, and the couple welcomed their son Titus Wraith in 2018. She also continued acting, appearing in M. Night Shyamalan's 2021 thriller "Old" and the 2023 movie "Clawfoot," which also stars Mel Gibson's son, Milo Gibson.
Clint Eastwood was a more present father for Morgan Eastwood
Clint Eastwood welcomed his youngest child to the world when his second wife, Dina Eastwood, gave birth to Morgan Eastwood in 1996. Clint told The Telegraph in 2008 that his parenting had improved immensely by that time, namely because he didn't feel as much pressure to keep his nose to the grindstone. After so many years of box office success, he could finally enjoy the fruits of his labor with his family. "Now my daughter takes precedence over everything," he said. Eastwood revealed that he regularly attended Morgan's softball matches, even though he felt that the age difference between him and the other dads made him "look ridiculous."
In 2003, Morgan bragged to The New Yorker about her dad making her waffles and smoothies for breakfast, while Clint fondly reminisced about watching the 1945 classic "Mildred Pierce" with his daughter. He also said that the then-six-year-old wasn't a fan of the 2002 Steven Spielberg movie "Catch Me If You Can," which they saw at a theater. "She wanted some action, instead of closeups of heads," Clint explained. Sounds like a chip off the ol' block.
While Morgan enjoyed spending time with her father growing up, she didn't always want him around. "When I'd drop her off at school, she'd say, 'You can drop me off here. It's okay,'" Clint told the Los Angeles Times in 2016. "The first couple times it happens you think, 'Hey, they're ashamed of me!'"
Francesca and Morgan Eastwood appeared on a reality show
To give you some idea of what the vibe in young Hollywood was like when Francesca Eastwood became a reality show star in 2012, she confirmed to E! News that Lindsay Lohan caused a scene at her 19th birthday party. "I'm not sure what exactly sparked Lindsay's outburst," she said. "Regardless, I still had an amazing birthday and 'Parent Trap' is still my favorite movie." It was the type of drama that briefly made Francesca a tabloid fixture and helped drum up interest in her family's E! reality series, "Mrs. Eastwood & Company." The main focus of the show was supposed to be Dina Eastwood and the boy band that she was managing at the time, but her stepdaughter Francesca and her then-15-year-old daughter Morgan Eastwood were clearly its real stars. One of the series' most memorable moments was when Francesca and her boyfriend at the time, provocateur photographer Tyler Shields, created "art" by burning a $100,000 Birkin bag and hacking away at it with a chainsaw. Shields later directed Francesca in "Final Girl."
"Mrs. Eastwood & Company" only aired for a single season, but Francesca proved that her bond with her half-sister was the real deal by continuing to hang out with Morgan long after the cameras stopped rolling. In a 2019 Instagram selfie snapped during a "night out," the siblings are a stylish duo who look like they deserve a reality show redo.
Morgan Eastwood has written about having OCD
Like her older siblings before her, Morgan Eastwood took advantage of being a nepo baby. As a kid, she had small parts in her dad's movies "Million Dollar Baby" and "Changeling." However, she ultimately decided that acting was not a career that she wanted to pursue. "What did interest me was creating the content that was being filmed, so I went to college for screenwriting," she told Marcella NYC in 2023. "That's really when I decided that writing is what I love doing, overall." Morgan pursued her higher Hollywood education at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in screenwriting with a minor in film, TV, and media studies.
Morgan has written a few pieces for Coastal Canine. She also covered the topic of trendy jeans for Today in 2022 and wrote about local artists for Carmel Magazine, a publication based in her hometown.
One of Morgan's most personal works is an essay she penned for the website NOCD about her experience living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). She shares some examples of specific moments when her OCD has manifested, recalling, "I drove back and forth on a Hawaiian highway in my grandpa's beater car to make sure that what was certainly just a gust of wind wasn't actually the feeling that I had run over a pedestrian." Luckily, she's learned to manage her symptoms through therapy, and she's also benefitted from taking medication.