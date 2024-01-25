The Cosmetic Procedures RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga Admits Getting

Bravo fans have long speculated about the details surrounding "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga's cosmetic enhancements. But the conversation hasn't been one-sided. Over the years, the reality star has addressed several reports about whether or not she's had any physical alterations. Melissa also accused her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, of getting a forehead-lengthening procedure. Like many public figures whose careers set them up to have their insecurities picked apart, Melissa has gone under the knife a few times. In recent years, Melissa has been pretty transparent about her plastic surgery past (although that wasn't always the case).

In 2019, Melissa cited her lip fillers when discussing cosmetic procedures she'd regretted with OK! Magazine. "The first time I got my lips done, I'll never forget. I just tried it randomly, and ... I'll never forget I thought I looked so sexy," said Melissa. "But I'm home, and I have like one of my children in a high chair, and I'm like stirring the pot, and Joe [Gorga] comes home from work, and everybody starts crying because Joe's not happy." Melissa continued, "'He was like, 'What do you do. You go on a reality show, and you become a different person.'" Fortunately, as Melissa revealed on Jeff Lewis' podcast, Joe eventually came around about her new lips, so their love life wasn't affected life.

However, Melissa's lips aren't the only tweaks she's made.