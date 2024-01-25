The Cosmetic Procedures RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga Admits Getting
Bravo fans have long speculated about the details surrounding "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga's cosmetic enhancements. But the conversation hasn't been one-sided. Over the years, the reality star has addressed several reports about whether or not she's had any physical alterations. Melissa also accused her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, of getting a forehead-lengthening procedure. Like many public figures whose careers set them up to have their insecurities picked apart, Melissa has gone under the knife a few times. In recent years, Melissa has been pretty transparent about her plastic surgery past (although that wasn't always the case).
In 2019, Melissa cited her lip fillers when discussing cosmetic procedures she'd regretted with OK! Magazine. "The first time I got my lips done, I'll never forget. I just tried it randomly, and ... I'll never forget I thought I looked so sexy," said Melissa. "But I'm home, and I have like one of my children in a high chair, and I'm like stirring the pot, and Joe [Gorga] comes home from work, and everybody starts crying because Joe's not happy." Melissa continued, "'He was like, 'What do you do. You go on a reality show, and you become a different person.'" Fortunately, as Melissa revealed on Jeff Lewis' podcast, Joe eventually came around about her new lips, so their love life wasn't affected life.
However, Melissa's lips aren't the only tweaks she's made.
Melissa Gorga had a nose and boob job
Melissa Gorga revealed in 2016 that she'd had one nose job, but it took a long time for her to own up to it. Gorga's admission came months after her former friend Jacqueline Laurita betrayed her and accused her of going under the knife four times on "RHONJ." At the time, Gorga hadn't confirmed the widely believed rumors that she'd altered her nose. "Let's be honest, it's the worst-kept secret that I've had a nose job, but it's my secret to tell, not hers," Gorga eventually shared during a "RHONJ" confessional. However, she denied that she'd had four nose jobs. "There was definitely not four nose jobs," Gorga said during an interview with Bravo's Daily Dish. "Four nose jobs? I would look pretty deranged, I would think."
One year earlier, Gorga revealed that she was getting her breast implants replaced. Gorga took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself and her surgeon in the doctor's office. "Wish me luck! Following the Dr's orders... After 13 years they say it's always best to switch out your breast implants so here we go... I know i'm in good hands with @drfiorillo #gummybears," wrote Gorga. If you're following along, that means that Gorga has publicly owned up to having two boob jobs. Fortunately, Gorga was healed enough to flaunt her new figure in a revealing tank top one week later, as seen in pictures shared by the Daily Mail.
What cosmetic procedure Melissa Gorga wants done
Melissa Gorga once participated in a plastic surgery-themed Fibre One commercial with a few of her fellow Bravolebrities — including Porsha Williams, Tamra Judge, and Sonja Morgan. Yes, someone spent real money to fund this bonkers (and totally hilarious) initiative. While promoting the project with Glamour, Gorga opened up about her past procedures. She also revealed what she wanted to have done one day. "Oh no, you mean work done, right?" said Gorga during the interview. "I'm seeing a lot of butts on Instagram. But my husband's not into it." While Gorga conceded, she did reveal that she was tired of doing squats.
Even though Gorga never took that specific plunge, her music video pal, Williams, has been accused of surgically enhancing her famous posterior. In 2021, Porsha flaunted her voluptuous figure on Instagram and claimed she was all natural. "PSA: If you have a** and have not had lip or tummy tuck dis what yo stomach and body gone look like!" wrote Williams in the since-deleted post. Unfortunately, Williams' claim garnered a slew of comments from fans who thought she'd gotten a Brazilian Butt Lift — BBL for short. However, Williams denied it in her comment section.