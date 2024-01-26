Tragic Details About Odell Beckham Jr.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Odell Beckham Jr. had athleticism in his blood. His father, Odell Beckham Sr., was a football player for Louisiana State University, and his mother, Heather Van Norman, was an Olympic-bound track star, who halted her career when she became pregnant with the future NFL wide receiver. The younger Beckham would follow in his dad's footsteps, becoming a phenom in high school football and then going on to play for his father's alma mater. After his junior year, he entered the NFL draft and was snagged by the New York Giants in the first round.

He quickly made a splash in the game and was named offensive rookie of the year by the Associated Press during his first season with the team. During his four seasons with the Giants, Beckham distinguished himself on the field while also stirring up a steady stream of controversy and scandal. In fact, his career has been characterized by equal parts triumph and tragedy — how many NFL players can boast of winning the Super Bowl while also suffering a potentially career-ending injury in the midst of that glory? For fans, he has long been a polarizing figure, and the future of his career is clouded with uncertainty. At the same time, some tragic aspects of Beckham's life have certainly affected him in the long run.