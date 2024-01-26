The Bizarre Things You'll Find In Bill Gates' Home

Bill Gates may have plans to stop being one of the world's wealthiest people, but that doesn't mean his home isn't packed with the bizarre kinds of things only uber-rich tech geniuses can dream of.

Interest in Gates' Seattle home stems way back to the '90s. Construction on the behemoth began in 1990, and stretched on for a whopping seven years, and it was only in 1997 that he, his then-wife Melinda Gates, and their eldest daughter Jennifer Gates finally moved in. Shortly before the official move-in date, The Washington Post reported on a dinner party that had taken place at the lake house a few months prior, and revealed some of the details about the interior. Those included a gigantic events hall, a library, a spa, a gym, and naturally, some seriously high-tech features.

From walls clad in screens to speakers in the pool, the Microsoft founder's mansion was kitted out to be the house of the future — and in his 1995 book "The Road Ahead," he shared that he was still planning on further advancements. One of those included a pin system, which would entail anyone in the house wearing a badge sharing personal information and current location. That would allow each person to walk into a room and have lights automatically switched on, or to have their favorite song play wherever they were in the house. TBD if that ever panned out. However, from what we do know about the house, it's pretty epic regardless.