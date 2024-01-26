Cosmetic Dermatologist Tells Us Kylie Jenner's Bizarre Transformation Is Anything But Natural

Kylie Jenner's latest appearance is raising some eyebrows and has many questioning the potential cosmetic procedures she has had done. Now, a cosmetic dermatologist is weighing in on the debate.

For years, Jenner has faced speculation that she's had work done. Yet, throughout her time in the limelight, Jenner has denied the rumors. On a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," the makeup mogul opened up about beauty standards and revealed the secret everyone wants to know — did she have plastic surgery? Jenner said, "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I've only gotten fillers." Although she didn't get work done on her face, Jenner admitted she went under the knife for a breast augmentation but regretted it. Despite Jenner's confession, however, fans remain unconvinced, and her latest appearance has people talking once again.

Jenner attended several shows during Paris Fashion Week 2024, but people weren't talking about the clothes — they were talking about her face. Many have commented on how much older and different she looks, and not in a good way. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Kylie girl.... get that refund from your surgeon now." Many truly believe that Jenner had plastic surgery on her face, and Dr. Mariano Busso, a Miami and Beverly Hills-based board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, seems to think the same.